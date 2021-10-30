Dagenham without key players as they look to bounce back

This week was very much one of two halves, we thought we’d seen the return of the Dagenham that sat comfortably at the top for the opening weeks; free-flowing, attacking football that was difficult for the opposition to counter.

However, this was to unravel a few days later at Halifax, not a disastrous performance but one where we failed to score – not the most promising sign.

Let’s start though with the better of the two halves – the first - a performance worthy of great praise, the six sensational minutes which secured the win captured the spirit of the entire ninety.

A ninety minutes where the Daggers looked confident and assured they could cruise to victory – indeed they did – sending the Shrimpers back home empty-handed.

The joy and unrelenting taunts from us home supporters were symptomatic of the disparities and role reversal of these two rivals: a high-flying Dagenham team and a derelict, dejected Southend.

On that front, it was a week to be proud of, and things were going smoothly in the absence of McCallum, Walker and even Vilhete – our key attacking threats.

However, to go a whole 180 minutes without them and not miss them was a tall order with the depth in our squad and so it proved.

Without the defender coming up with a brace this time round, there was a sheer lack of clinical finishing in the box; epitomised by Rance’s sitter which could have secured a point.

Besides the notable absences, it has to be said it wasn’t the most coherent team display and ultimately Halifax are one of the sides sniffing around the play-offs/promotion places. Hence why I went into this one seeing a point as a good result if we could get it.

That game and I am sorry to be so pessimistic, this game today, I feel will confirm that Dagenham are capped at play-offs this season and have little chance of challenging at the higher end of those places.

I know it’s still too early to tell and a couple of results could change that, but realistically I believe with the ‘quality over quantity’ drive at the club – that can’t get us into the title challenge.

This is my view because I think we need quality and quantity, and some teams have both, that I don’t think we can keep up with at this moment in time.

That said, the prospect of players coming in could change all that, it’s a long season, so we’ll wait and see!

For now though, we can only focus on the next challenge and it’s an almighty challenge as the Spireites visit Victoria Road.

Kabongo Tshimanga the man to try and stop as he sits at the top of the goalscoring charts, an incredible 11 goals in 13 games.

However, if we are at our best we have a chance at this one and if the three points were to be secured at Victoria Road the Daggers would be just three behind Chesterfield.

A lot riding on this one, it’ll determine whether this is just a jolt for the promotion train or halt as the current form suggests – let’s get down to Victoria Road and find out.

Until next week, Come On You Daggers!