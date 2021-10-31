Dagenham boss McMahon 'frustrated' with goals conceded in Chesterfield draw

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon ‘frustrated’ with the manner of goals conceded which saw them pegged back for a 2-2 draw at home to Chesterfield.

Daggers got themselves 2-0 up thanks to Angelo Balanta and George Saunders early on in the match but Jamie Grimes and Kabongo Tshimanga earnt The Spireites a point much to the disappointment of McMahon.

“The start of the second-half was poor, two poor goals to concede from us, and we didn’t really make them work for it,” McMahon said.

“Another set-piece where we lost a man in the box, we assigned someone to mark him, but not done his job properly. It looks like we were too passive in terms of picking up the best marksman in the division.

“We’ve spoken about it all week how good he is, disappointed, but first-half I thought we were outstanding.

“It was a team we put together this morning (Saturday) as we had two late pull outs and the players that have come in done excellent.

“It shows the strength and depth of our squad. Fortunately we couldn’t carry it on throughout the game.”

The boss insists his side must continue to believe in the process as it will come together despite a few frustrating results of late.

“It’s frustrating, we were unbelievable in the first-half, our football was absolutely outstanding especially without the players that we are without.

George Saunders of Dagenham and Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We know we’re a strong group and we feel when it comes to April or May we’ll be competing at the top end of the table.

“Sometimes you go through a spell where you don’t get the results your performances deserve.

“We have to keep believing.”

Saunders and Balanta both got on the score sheet much to the delight of McMahon after struggling with injuries most of the campaign.

“It was a fantastic finish from Ang and Georgey, getting into that little space, that’s two for the season now.

“Both of them have had their injury problems this season. We’ve not really had our whole squad fit yet this season. I think we’ve had Josh, Macca and Angelo all fit at the same time for about an hour at Stockport.

“We know as the season evolves we’ve got a frightening front line, we look forward to that.”