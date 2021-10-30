Dagenham pegged back by Chesterfield

Dagenham & Redbridge were pegged back by two second-half goals against Chesterfield.

The visitors were forced into an early change as Laurence Maguire was stretchered off in the eight minute of play.

Dagenham opened the scoring in the 13th minute when the ball fell to Angelo Balanta who took a few touches, turned in on his right and fired home.

Daggers then caught Chesterfield on the counter, pumped the ball out to the left where Myles Weston found Balanta but his shot was dragged just wide of the goal.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 23rd minute as Weston beat his man out wide, laid the ball back inside to Balanta who's first time shot took a deflection into the path of George Saunders, who found the back of the net.

Mauro Vilhete then evaded two men in the box, but his shot was saved and out for a corner.

Daryl McMahon’s men then defended firm to hold onto the 2-0 lead heading into the half-time break with some last ditch tackles.

Five minutes into the second-half, Chesterfield pulled a goal back as Jamie Grimes leapt the highest to nod home.

The visitors then levelled the score as striker Kabongo Tshimanga converted at the near post in the 52nd minute.

Mo Sagaf nearly put the Daggers back in front just a few minutes later, but his curling effort didn’t bend enough to steer the ball towards Scott Loach's far post.

The game became a very end to end one from there, with the Daggers winning a free kick through Mauro Vilhete, which was cleared by Emmanuel Oyeleke.

Alex Whittle unleashed a half volley from 20-yards out which looked to be travelling to the top corner which forced Justham into a great save.

Chesterfield then found themselves with 10 men, after Jamie Grimes was given his marching orders following a second yellow card after bringing down Ibrahim Akanbi.

Callum Reynolds nearly put the Daggers ahead in the last minute, after Mauro Vilhete nodded into the path of the defender but the ball was just too much.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson (Clark, 45’), Saunders (Scott, 81’), Rance, Sagaf, Weston, Vilhete, Balanta, Wilson (Akanbi, 75’)

Unused Subs: Lawlor, Obi.