Dagenham looking to claw way back into play-off places over festive period

Dagenham & Redbridge are looking to use the festive period as a chance to claw their way back into the National League play-off places.

Daggers will welcome basement club Dover Athletic to Victoria Road on Sunday as they look to build some momentum heading into the second half of the campaign after a positive start to the season.

They had a mini blip due to a number of injuries, but most of those players have since returned, which has helped them get back on track.

Although the boss knows it will be a tough contest against Andy Hessenthaler men’s who still sit glued to the foot of the table after being deducted 12 points prior to the start of the season.

“Every game in this division is hard, I say this all the time, Dover have had a tough start to the season with what happened to them because of last season,” McMahon said.

“They’re competitive, they make games hard, they’ve got a very good manager and they’ve got some good players as well.”

Dagenham will be hoping for a big crowd to start the New Year after already welcoming Aldershot Town last night (Tuesday) on the back of a 2-0 victory away to Dover Athletic on Boxing Day.

“Everyone loves the Christmas games, the calendar comes alive at this stage of the year, and everyone is desperate to probably get out of the house after Christmas Day.

“I’m sure the fans will be out in force.”

Joey Jones and Elliot Johnson among others could also come back into contention for the clash following a spell out on the sidelines.

Sam Dalby of Southend United and Elliot Johnson of Dagenham and Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Although forwards Scott Wilson and Paul McCallum are expected to remain unavailable for the time being alongside midfielder Harry Phipps.

Manager McMahon has a fairly fit squad to choose from other than that for the upcoming clash and will hope it can remain that way as they look to push on in the New Year.

It will then be the long trip to in-form Torquay United on Saturday, January 8.