Credit goes to the players for festive period says Dagenham assistant Gritt

Junior Morias of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team against Dover Athletic - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Steve Gritt was keen to give credit to the players who have sacrificed a lot to go unbeaten during the festive period.

Dagenham made it four consecutive league wins with a 3-1 victory against Dover Athletic on Sunday, which made it three wins from three wins since Boxing Day.

The Daggers move up to fifth in the National League table, while Dover are still rooted to the bottom with no wins so far this season.

“It’s very good for the players, very pleased for them, and it’s nice coming on the back of the two other results we’ve had at Christmas,” Gritt admitted.

“I can’t remember many seasons when we’ve got three results out of three, so it’s credit to the players, they’ve worked tremendously hard over this period. They’ve sacrificed themselves a lot.

Koby Arthur of Dover and Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We go into the second half of this season in a good frame of mine.”

Gritt was full of praise for new signing Junior Morais and his strike partner Josh Walker as they both got on the score sheet in the match.

“He’s (Junior Morais) obviously taken a while settling in as he picked up an injury as he got here, so it has been difficult for him, but delighted that him and Josh Walker have linked up really well.

“They both scored excellent goals during the game today (Sunday) and I think they’ll enjoy playing together. That is something we can all look forward to in the future.”

Yoan Zouma of Dagenham in action against Dover Athletic - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A number of club staff have tested positive for Covid-19 or are isolating, which included manager Daryl McMahon, who did not attend the match.

His assistant did however provide an update on the manager and his current situation.

“He’s fine, there is nothing really wrong with him, but he has to follow the government guidelines and stay at home for the time being.

“Hopefully he’ll be back by the end of the week, we spoke to him before the game, and have spoken to him after the game on a Zoom call and he’s delighted with it.

“It could have been a bit better second-half, but we’ll take the 3-1.”