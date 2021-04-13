Dagenham manager McMahon felt it finally all came together in dominant Eastleigh win

Published: 10:00 PM April 13, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt they got a deserved result for their recent performances as they sealed a 2-0 victory over Eastleigh.

Goals from Angelo Balanta and Paul McCallum sealed the three points for the Daggers in a dominant performance which McMahon feels has been brewing.

They’ve been creating chances but failing to find the back of the net which has been proving costly.

“I think so, we scored goals,” McMahon chuckled. “Which we said before the game in our last two games we’ve had 19 shots in each game and not scored.

“Like I've said many times now I believe in Ang and Macca, as well as Wilo, Daz and Cliff as we know we’ve got players that can score goals for us and it was only a matter of time until they started scoring so hopefully they can continue that.

“I thought he (McCallum) was outstanding, he set the first goal up for Ang, and then got the second goal himself.

“He carried on from Saturday, I know he didn’t score Saturday, but his performance was good and he must have had four or five chances because he was putting himself in the right positions.

“Unfortunately it didn’t go in for him on Saturday but he capitalised tonight (Tuesday) and was excellent.”

The boss was full of praise for the entire squad especially the youngsters that have came into the line-up in recent weeks and impressed.

“He’s (George Saunders) exciting, I know I've said this numerous times, I wouldn’t say rebuild the club but we’re trying to put a youthfulness into the team to give us an energy and take the club forward.

“Mo Sagaf I have to say was outstanding, Smithy when he came on was outstanding, Will Wright was outstanding. All of those young players aligned with Kenny Clark, Elliott Johnson, Robbo, Macca and Ang.

“We didn’t have a bad performance and Mauro was excellent as well.”

The two goals were well built up plays which is how McMahon has been asking for his team to play in training all season.

“Both of them to be honest, I thought the second one was excellent as well, but the first goal if people could watch us train everyday they’ll see how we want to play and what we want to do.

“We ask the players to get the ball and pass it around.”

He added: “When you win and score the goals its easy to wax lyrical about the performance, but I try to be honest, and I feel we have been performing well for a long period of time and not been getting what we deserve.”