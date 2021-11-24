Dagenham suffer second consecutive defeat at the hands of Eastleigh

Dagenham & Redbridge fell to a second consecutive National League defeat as they lost 1-0 to Eastleigh at Victoria Road.

A 66th minute goal from Danny Whitehall proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Angelo Balanta had the chance to put the Daggers ahead just before the five-minute mark, but the Columbian couldn’t put his header either side of Joe McDonnell in the Eastleigh net.

Paul McCallum came close next but was unable to put get a full connection with his header, which ended up skimming the roof of the net.

Myles Weston of Dagenham looks to cross the ball in against Eastleigh - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The closest the Daggers came throughout the game was when Will Wright looked for another cross-like goal, but his cross rifled against the crossbar and back into play before the Eastleigh defence got rid.

Eastleigh were gifted a golden opportunity to take the lead after Sam Ling left a foot out which took down Ryan Hill inside of the box, resulting in a penalty for the visitors. However, Tom Whelan dragged his shot wide, much to the relief of the Daggers.

The last bit of action of the first half was when Christian Maghoma was booked after a rash challenge on midfielder Matt Robinson.

Matt Robinson tested the keeper twice in the opening stages of the second half, with the more threatening of the two being a bending effort at goal which Robbo didn’t connect with properly.

Eastleigh took the lead through Danny Whitehall in the 66th minute. Elliot Justham originally did brilliantly to deny the first effort but couldn’t get his hands to the follow up, which put the visitors ahead.

Ibby Akanbi tried his luck 15 minutes from time, but his left footed snapshot was driven straight into the hands of McDonnell at his near post.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham on the ball against Eastleigh - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Eastleigh almost doubled their advantage through Ryan Hill after a weak Callum Reynolds pass was intercepted, but he couldn’t make a strong enough connection, which allowed Justham to deny the forward.

The Spitfires then had a carbon copy of the counter-attack just minutes later, this time Tom Whelan was denied the chance to make up from his earlier mistake after a brilliant save from Justham.

The final chance came from a Daggers corner, which was gathered by the Eastleigh ‘keeper just moments before the referee called an end to the game.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Ling, Weston, Sagaf (Vilhete, 65’), Rance, Robinson, Saunders (Akanbi, 65’), Balanta, McCallum

Unused Subs: Lawlor (GK), Scott, Taylor