News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham must get back on track or face another mid table season

person

Keane Handley

Published: 12:02 PM December 4, 2021
Dagenham and Redbridge in action 

Dagenham and Redbridge in action - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

I don’t want to go over the Notts County affair in too much detail, which followed the same pattern of games gone by, a narrow defeat which saw us unable to pose a serious attacking threat. 

So instead, I feel it better to focus on just what is going wrong, the predicament McMahon has and the imperative he sorts it out quickly… else, it’s another mid-table season dawning. 

“There’s still a long way to go” - while that is true as we are only 18 games in (along with Notts County, everyone else having at least one game in hand) this almost false sense of security we were lulled into last season I believe is in danger of recurring. 

A recurring nightmare, a nightmare of being unable to reach the play-offs; let alone the football league. 

However, there is plenty of reason for hope in this team, staff and club, this season like few before we began strongly and looked a real force to be reckoned with.

I’m not here to cite excuses for the not only alarming results of late - but equally disenchanting performances that accompany those losses - no, but to say that not all hope is lost for this season and the issues don’t go as deep as we’re first inclined to believe. 

I say this as injuries have left the team depleted and the playing style that won us consecutive games early on redundant. 

This is not to absolve anyone of blame and put it down to fate, as I have been a critic of how we went into this season - ‘Quality over quantity’ - because we need both to get out of this unforgiving league. But it is more to add context to this situation that we’re in. 

McMahon stated only 12 players were training yesterday, but we’re not a club that can ‘waste money’ on players - I’d say that’s money well spent! Who’s to say this can’t happen again with our small yet ‘quality’ squad being hit with injuries left, right and centre. 

Besides the obvious injury woes which have left the squad exposed to its bare bones, the fact we’re just that bit ‘short’ at the back must be addressed efficiently, by delving into the market over the coming weeks. This being essential, if we are serious about the play-off push this season. 

I mean, just the apathy on the faces of supporters around me in that away end as those goals were scored on Saturday. That apathy is evidence enough to support the need for a centre back, play-off teams don’t repeatedly concede goals as soft as that. 

Maybe we’ll see the answer to this particular issue is already amongst our squad, with recent signing Richard Taylor yet to feature in the back line. On that we’ll have to wait and see, the result the most important thing today. 

When at our best, I feel we’re one of the best in the league, we know what McMahon and his players are capable of - but they aren’t delivering - this adds a further layer to our frustration. 

Fortunately there is no better time to help put it right, or at least back on the right path, than in front of a Victoria Road crowd against Grimsby on Saturday. 

Let’s hope things change, as they must, very soon. Come On You Daggers! 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

London Live News

East London man charged with six terrorism offences

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
London covered in a sheet of snow, like this scene in Islington, is an unlikely event on Christmas day 2021

London Live News

What are the chances of a white Christmas in London?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Areeb Khan

Coronavirus

Covid survivor, 16, urges people to get jabbed after months in hospital

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Man with mask on and vaccination badge.

London Live News

Masks, PCR tests and boosters: New measures to combat Omicron variant

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon