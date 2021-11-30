Depleted Dagenham now without McCallum and Sagaf for Grimsby clash
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Depleted Dagenham & Redbridge must find a way to get through tricky period with injuries piling up as they slip down the National League table.
Daggers will welcome promotion hopefuls Grimsby Town to Victoria Road on Saturday on the back of three consecutive defeats in the last week.
Although they look set to also be without striker Paul McCallum and midfielder Mohammed Sagaf alongside the existing injuries to Josh Walker, Scott Wilson, Joey Jones, Elliot Johnson, Kenny Clark, and Harry Phipps.
“He’ll (Paul McCallum) be out for a while, he popped his calf, so he won’t be back anytime soon.
“We’re missing key players. Paul McCallum, Josh Walker, Kenny Clark, Joey Jones, Elliot Johnson who all get into our starting 11 and our top players.
“That means you have a stronger bench, strong squad, and more players to pick from. We’re down to bare bones which makes it difficult as you’re asking the same players to go play week in and week out without being able to give them a breather, but we need to get through it.”
New signings Junior Morais and Richard Taylor are still working their way into the squad and the boss will be hoping they can settle in quickly especially with the injuries stacking up among his squad.
The options are now thread bare and McMahon has already been forced to swap players around into different positions to try make things work in recent matches.
Dagenham might even be forced to dip back into the market for new signings or even look at the loan market if current injuries are more severe than expected to help ease the burden on the players that remain fit.
After the Grimsby clash the Daggers will be pleased to have a break from league action to cater for Essex Senior Cup and FA Trophy clashes which will allow them time to get players back to full fitness hopefully in time for their Boxing Day clash with Dover Athletic.
It will then be a busy festive period for Dagenham where they'll hope to have a number of players back available and in contention if possible.