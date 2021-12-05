Dagenham boss McMahon 'delighted' with victory over Grimsby

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon ‘delighted’ as they got back to winning ways in an entertaining 3-2 triumph over Grimsby Town thanks to goals from Dean Rance, Ibby Akanbi and Angelo Balanta.

Daggers ended a three game losing run in the National League as they depleted squad beat promotion hopefuls Grimsby at Victoria Road.

They currently sit 10th and head into a short break from league action now which they’ll hope can see them get players back from injury.

“Delighted, we know it’s been a tough time for us in terms of results, but we’ve always kept faith in our performances. I thought again we put on another good performance,” McMahon said.

“Everyone knows about our injury situation, the performance of the players was absolutely first class.”

Dean Rance netted his first goal of the season as Ibby Akanbi and Angelo Balanta continued their good form in front of goal.

“Rancey normally puts up a couple a season to be fair to him, he arrives well in the box, he wasn’t meant to do that but he taken initiative and seen the space. It was a terrific finish from Deano.

“Ibby’s goal was excellent, he was calm and shifted it, and we know when Angelo gets in those areas we expect him to score with his quality. We were delighted with the goals.

“We could have had more as well if we had showed a bit more quality in the box, but overall it was a good performance.”

The boss also revealed it can be difficult to play against 10 men as the visitors saw John McAtee sent off in the 63rd minute.

“We went out second-half, didn’t start great they had an opportunity early on, and then the goal from Ibby was brilliant then it was quick fire from Angelo.

“It’s difficult when you play against 10, we had it ourselves, we had Yeovil here and we totally dominated the game with 10. Wealdstone away with 10 and we won. When a team is down to 10 they throw caution to the wind and it can be difficult to play against.

“I thought we managed it well and kept the line really high so direct balls into the front man we dealt with it.”