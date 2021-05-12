Dagenham boss McMahon feels team spirit has been key to recent run

Published: 8:00 AM May 12, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon feels team spirit is key to their recent fortunes and hopes they can build on that right the way through until the end of the season.

Daggers will welcome Halifax Town to Victoria Road on Saturday on the back on a trip to Stockport County last night (Tuesday).

They headed into the midweek fixture on a six-game winning run with the latest being a 5-0 thumping over Wealdstone.

“We didn’t have that at the start of the season or even around Christmas time, it’s something that has come on in February/March time, which is probably a little bit too late but we’ve formed a good spirit,” said McMahon.

“We have changed some personnel in that time as well which has really helped us.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “We’ve got a tough finish to end the season, we’re playing against four teams above us in the table, but I think it will be good for us to go and challenge ourselves against those top teams."

The boss has a bit of a selection headache on his hands as they received major boosts with Liam Gordon, Myles Weston and Kenny Clark all set to be back in contention.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The most surprising of those is left-back Gordon who was ruled out for the season only a week ago.

“The only positive is that Liam Gordon doesn’t need surgery now, so hopefully Liam we’ll have back maybe for Saturday. He’s got to have another x-ray this week," added McMahon.

“Dean Rance will be out for a considerable amount of time. Weston is training and should be back this week. Phippsy (Harry Phipps) is obviously out for the season.

“Kenny has had his head scan, he’s fine, so he’ll be back available this week.

“Whoever has come in and out of the team has done well. Andy Eleftheriou has done well out of nowhere, he wasn’t even on the bench, but he has now played three games in a row and played really well.

“I think everybody who knows me, knows if you play well then you keep your shirt, and it’s your shirt until you lose it.

“We’ve got healthy competition in the squad and everybody wants to play. There is a real camaraderie in the squad now so we want to continue this good run until the end of the season.”