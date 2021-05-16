Dagenham boss full of praise for his side after dominant Halifax win

Published: 9:03 AM May 16, 2021

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon full of praise once again for his side as they cruised to a dominant 3-0 victory over play-off hopefuls Halifax Town.

Goals from Mauro Vilhete, Paul McCallum and Angelo Balanta sealed the three points for the Daggers at Victoria Road.

It was a seventh win in the last eight games but they remain 11th in the National League and four points off the play-off places with two matches left to play.

“We said it in there, that’s eight games unbeaten, but more importantly it’s seven wins which is fantastic the run that we’ve been on,” McMahon said.

“Halifax have had a fantastic season, Pete Wild has done a great job there, and before the game today (Saturday) they were in the play-offs so we knew it would be a tough test.

“I thought before we got the first goal it was an even game, but once we got the goal we really kicked on, and took control of the game.”

He added: “They defended really deep probably because we’ve been good in possession and they felt they could come and press us.

“When we did get through the lines I felt we were a little bit baggy with our passing and some of our touches in the middle to final third.

“I was frustrated, but that’s probably because we have been so good, and sometimes you get used to it but it perhaps that you can be off it.

“I thought the players were excellent after that.”

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Paul McCallum celebrates a goal with his team-mates - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The former Ebbsfleet United boss was full of praise for both Angelo Balanta and Paul McCallum who both found the net, the latter netting his eighth goal in the last six games.

“Everyone will get bored of me saying it I know, but Macca and Ang are proven at this level, and I think it was just a matter of getting them fit and forming a partnership.

“I’ve said this before as well it has probably taken a lot longer because of injuries, Covid, etc. To form that partnership but it’s there now for everyone to see.”

He also praised both Mauro Vilhete and Saidou Khan who were immense for the Daggers.

“Delighted for Maz, it’s something we’ve asked him to do because he can. He’s a terrific player and he’s brought another dimension to our team as he can go both ways, and he can play in so many different positions.

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham in action - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It was great for him to score. I thought Saidou was the best player on the pitch by quite some distance, I thought in possession and out of possession he was outstanding, his legs, energy and strength was brilliant.

“He’s come off the back of Ramadan so he’s not been able to eat regularly. He’s probably buzzing this week because he’s been able to get some food and water into himself. He looked a powerhouse.”