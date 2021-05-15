Dagenham & Redbridge made it eight games unbeaten with Halifax victory

Published: 4:52 PM May 15, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM May 15, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge made it eight games unbeaten with a comfortable 3-0 victory over play-off hopefuls Halifax Town to move them to within four points of the play-off places.

Goals from Mauro Vilhete, Paul McCallum and Angelo Balanta sealed the three points for the Daggers at Victoria Road.

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon made one change to the starting line-up that picked up a 1-1 draw with Stockport County in mid-week with George Saunders replacing Andrew Eleftheriou while Myles Weston returned from injury to take his place on the bench.

Angelo Balanta (10) of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates his goal - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Forward Angelo Balanta almost opened the scoring in just the second minute of play as he hit a sweet curling effort into the side netting after Paul McCallum brought the ball down for the Colombian.

In the ninth minute Halifax forward Tahvon Campbell turned a point-blank effort wide of the post via a deflection which meant they had a corner but that amounted to nothing as the hosts cleared the danger.

Five minutes later Dagenham defender Will Wright swung in a fantastic free-kick that found the head of Callum Reynolds at the back post who headed wide after Balanta was brought down on the left.

Dagenham began to find a rhythm but failed to manage the ball well in the final third although youngster George Saunders found talisman McCallum in the 29th minute where he nodded just wide.

They continued to threaten as McCallum and Robinson linked up nicely to help them start a counter attack with the latter finding Saunders who whipped the ball across the box but it just evaded Balanta.

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham in action - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McMahon’s men were rewarded for their efforts in the 34th minute as Mauro Vilhete tapped home a Robinson cross on the volley to make it 1-0 and bag his first goal since joining the club.

On the stroke of half-time McCallum powered home a header from a Will Wright free-kick to notch his eighth goal in six games and double Dagenham’s lead heading into the break.

The visitors had a golden opportunity early in the second-half when Elliott Johnson’s clearance deflected into the path of Neill Byrne, but the defender fired over from point blank range.

In the 55th minute Balanta was hauled over 35-yards from goal, up stepped Will Wright to take the free-kick, who picked up Vilhete who passed it inside for Balanta to make it 3-0.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Left wing-back Vilhete skipped inside his marker from the left flank and drilled a shot, forcing goalkeeper Sam Johnson to make a save, which resulted in a corner for the hosts shortly after.

Substitute Myles Weston struck a volley on goal, the keeper spilled it, Darren McQueen tried to latch onto it but was hauled over in the box - nothing given with six minutes left to play.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Saunders, Jones (Weston 72), Khan, Robinson, Vilhete (Smith 80), Balanta (McQueen 77), McCallum.

Unused subs: Eleftheriou and Wilson.

Halifax Town: Johnson, Byrne, Clarke, Maher, Bradbury, King, Summerfield, Woods, Green (Spence 65), Senior (Tear 59), Campbell (Stephenson 59).

Unused subs: Davison-Hale and Benn.