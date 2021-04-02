News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham boss McMahon insists there is a long way to go yet this season

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:03 AM April 2, 2021   
Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama Nat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon admits there is a long way to go in an extremely tight National League but doesn’t want his squad to get ahead of themselves. 

Daggers travel away to Hartlepool United (1pm kick-off) before then hosting Aldershot Town on Bank Holiday Monday as they look to continue their recent surge in form. 

McMahon’s men completed the month of March with four defeats, two draws and just one defeat in the seven games they played. 

“There is a long way to go still, there is a lot of football to be played and we play a lot of teams above us in the league table in the next few weeks,” McMahon said. 

“We’re going game to game if I’m being honest. I know I’m boring for saying that, but it’s the truth. We can’t look too far ahead, we’ve got ourselves into a good place in the changing room, and we won’t be adding any extra pressure on them. 

You may also want to watch:

“We’re in a good place, I think in the games that we didn’t win we performed really well, and consistently through March we’ve been very good. 

“Hopefully we can now continue that into both April and May.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after lorry blaze in Dagenham
  2. 2 Hospital worker killed by ex-partner before he committed suicide, court hears
  3. 3 Shop closed, car washes fined for Covid rule breaches
  1. 4 Schoolboy pens first book and donates copies to refugees and homeless
  2. 5 Dagenham mechanic hangs up overalls after 40 years
  3. 6 Two men arrested and two charged over death of Tomasz Waga from Dagenham
  4. 7 Olympic champion inspires rising stars as athletics club reopens
  5. 8 Two extra wards for Barking and Dagenham in boundary change plans
  6. 9 Queen’s Hospital apologises after newborn suffers brain damage
  7. 10 GPs available over Easter in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

The Victoria Road outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Pools in March at home and the boss feels they go get one back on them this time round. 

“I think we do, I think we played well for large parts of that game, and I think Hartlepool had a 10 minute spell before half time and after half time with some good chances but I thought we gave a good account of ourselves. 

“We had some good chances ourselves and probably didn’t hit the target enough to be brutally honest. 

“We know if we right a few wrongs when we go up there we’ll be alright and we’re looking forward to it.” 

Midfielder Matt Robinson came back into the side last weekend following an injury much to the delight of boss McMahon. 

“Definitely I think even going into February. I thought Robbie when he came back into the team was a catalyst for us turning things around a little bit. 

“He’s been excellent for us both on and off the pitch. He’s always a positive influence off the pitch and then since he’s came back into the team he’s been awesome so it was great to get him back into the team. 

“Hopefully he now stays fit until the end of the season.” 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clrr Dominic Twomey is the deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council.

Barking and Dagenham Council

Riverside redevelopment plan in Barking gets green light

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Sackett Road, Barking.

London Fire Brigade

Fire breaks out at block of flats in Barking

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Gottwald AK680 in action

Technology

UK's largest mobile crane swings into action in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Nadi Kwame, 18.

Gun crime

Police hunt Ilford man after shooting in Hackney

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus