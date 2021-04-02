Dagenham boss McMahon insists there is a long way to go yet this season

Published: 9:03 AM April 2, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon admits there is a long way to go in an extremely tight National League but doesn’t want his squad to get ahead of themselves.

Daggers travel away to Hartlepool United (1pm kick-off) before then hosting Aldershot Town on Bank Holiday Monday as they look to continue their recent surge in form.

McMahon’s men completed the month of March with four defeats, two draws and just one defeat in the seven games they played.

“There is a long way to go still, there is a lot of football to be played and we play a lot of teams above us in the league table in the next few weeks,” McMahon said.

“We’re going game to game if I’m being honest. I know I’m boring for saying that, but it’s the truth. We can’t look too far ahead, we’ve got ourselves into a good place in the changing room, and we won’t be adding any extra pressure on them.

“We’re in a good place, I think in the games that we didn’t win we performed really well, and consistently through March we’ve been very good.

“Hopefully we can now continue that into both April and May.”

The Victoria Road outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Pools in March at home and the boss feels they go get one back on them this time round.

“I think we do, I think we played well for large parts of that game, and I think Hartlepool had a 10 minute spell before half time and after half time with some good chances but I thought we gave a good account of ourselves.

“We had some good chances ourselves and probably didn’t hit the target enough to be brutally honest.

“We know if we right a few wrongs when we go up there we’ll be alright and we’re looking forward to it.”

Midfielder Matt Robinson came back into the side last weekend following an injury much to the delight of boss McMahon.

“Definitely I think even going into February. I thought Robbie when he came back into the team was a catalyst for us turning things around a little bit.

“He’s been excellent for us both on and off the pitch. He’s always a positive influence off the pitch and then since he’s came back into the team he’s been awesome so it was great to get him back into the team.

“Hopefully he now stays fit until the end of the season.”