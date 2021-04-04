Dagenham boss McMahon feels once again not taking their chances proved costly

Published: 9:03 AM April 4, 2021

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt for large spells of the game that they were the better side but not taking their chances proved costly as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Hartlepool United.

Goals from Rhys Oates and Gavan Holohan cancelled out Matt Robinson's first-half equaliser for the Daggers to leave them with nothing to show for their efforts.

“I thought the performance was really good, it’s a difficult place to go, I think they have the best home record in the country at the minute," McMahon said.

“I thought for large spells of the game that we were the better side and unfortunately we lost to a set-piece again.

“It’s been a theme in the games that we’ve lost. You always look at the games that you’ve lost and what you can do better and the majority of games we’ve lost in the last few months is through us not taking our chances.

“We’re creating good chances so we’ve got to keep believing in what we’re doing.”

The former Ebbsfleet United manager was delighted for midfielder Matt Robinson to mark his 150th appearance for the Victoria Road outfit with a goal.

“Robbo was awesome again, we said to him as I think he scored four goals in 150 games, but I think 3 of those are in the last 10.

“He’s been on an incredible run for us, he’s played really well, and the energy he gives you on and off the pitch is outstanding so long may that continue.”

He added: “We’ve changed his position really. Not being disrespectful to Robbo, but he can play off his left and right foot, and he’s decent in the air as well.

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Matt Robinson had a header cleared off the line at Yeovil - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo



“He is not always easy on the eye, but he gets into effective positions, and it’s shown by putting him into the box from crossing positions that he can be a handful.

“He’s got such great energy that he is really hard to mark or track and he has really grown into the role over the last 10 to 12 games.”

