Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon 'proud' of Pools display

Published: 9:00 AM March 24, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was ‘proud’ of his side’s performance despite crashing to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to title-chasing Hartlepool United.

Daggers saw their five-game unbeaten run brought to an end thanks to a 44th minute goal from Pools Luke Armstrong at Victoria Road.

Forgetting the result the boss was over the moon with the performance and believes his side are slowly becoming a top side in recent weeks.

“Very proud of their performance again, the boys, I thought they were excellent. Particularly in the first-half we created numerous chances and played some brilliant football,” McMahon said.

“In the second-half we did the same, I thought we took the game to them, and there was some good performances from people.

“Mo Sagafi I thought was excellent, Liam Gordon, Westy (Myles Weston), Angelo Balanta and it was good to get Macca back (Paul McCallum).

“Lots of positives for us, Elliott Justham was excellent once again, and we played against in my opinion one of the best if not the best footballing team in the division.”

The former Ebbsfleet United manager had special praise for Sagaf and goalkeeper Justham for their efforts in the match.

“I’m not surprised, he was a League Two player last year, I know he didn’t play a lot but he’s played at this level and what he is, is he’s enthusiastic, and he’s got great legs and can run for days.

“He’s comfortable in possession of the ball and I thought he was outstanding.”

He added: “They had a five minute spell in the second-half when they had that good chance from Luke Armstrong that El had to save and they probably had one later on.

“Playing against a side like Hartlepool United they’re going to have chances, but I'm sure when you look at the statistics we had more.”

Dagenham are still sitting 16th in the National League albeit a turn in fortunes and McMahon says just fine tweaks will see them start to push on now.

“I think the frustrating thing is in the last six, seven or eight weeks we’ve become a very good team in the division and very close to being one of the best in the division.

“It’s just tiny little details that we need to tidy up in each box. The development of the team has been outstanding for me and those individuals that have come in. Showed hunger, enthusiasm, they want to do well and that never say die attitude and I think we’ve got that in abundance.

“We’ve now got something as a management team to work with and I'm sure people will enjoy watching us play now.”