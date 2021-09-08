McMahon: Dagenham must remain grounded as it's 'early days'

Published: 12:00 PM September 8, 2021

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on September 4, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is eager for everyone to remain grounded as it’s early days – despite sitting top of the National League at present.

Daggers travel away to The Walks to take on King’s Lynn Town in front of the BT Sport cameras on Saturday (5.20pm) as they look to build on their positive start to the new season.

They’ve picked up three wins and been held to a draw in their opening four league fixtures of the new campaign.

“It’s really important, we will dissect the game and then we’ll get ready to attack King’s Lynn, obviously we’re on the TV and we’re looking forward to it,” McMahon said.

Andrew Eleftheriou of Wealdstone and Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on September 4, 2021

“It’s a good start, we’ve had a good start, I keep saying it. Being top of the table now, it’s great for everyone else, but it’s very early.

“You want to be a team that when you get to March, April or May that you’re in and around the positions where you can try to win promotion.

“That is many months away and I think across the season there are going to be ups and downs in games and across different periods.”

Dagenham will remain without Joey Jones and Angelo Balanta but could have the likes of Mo Sagaf, Dean Rance and Scott Wilson back in contention for the trip away to King’s Lynn.

“He (Mo Sagaf) hurt his groin in training, we’ll hopefully have him back for next weekend.

“Joey is not as bad as we first feared, he’s got a tear in a muscle in his shoulder, hopefully he’ll only be a couple of weeks.

“Wilo will hopefully be training this week, Rancey hopefully as well, they’ve both made huge progress in the last 10 days so they’ll be good additions to the squad next week.”

George Saunders of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on September 4, 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham will then have a quick turn around as they will then host Weymouth on Tuesday, September 14.

The Terras have had a mixed start to the new season, picking up two wins and suffering two defeats.

The two upcoming games could really help Dagenham set out their intentions for the season.