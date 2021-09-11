Dagenham remain unbeaten, so enjoy it!

Opinion

Published: 11:41 AM September 11, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge’s 100 per cent record is no longer standing, but our unbeaten run continues.

There was some great character shown in the 2-2 draw at Victoria Road to come from behind - twice - for McMahon’s men to hold onto a point.



The scorers I was delighted for too, McCallum continuing his fine form and George Saunders coming on to come up with some magic - achieving just that.

George Saunders of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone , Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo





The latter, so often, has been chucked on with just 10 minutes to go and unable to make an impact on the game; last Saturday though, he could find that all important equaliser.



We did once again score a minimum of two goals, so you could say (despite missed chances), the attackers did their job. But that then inevitably brings us to questions of the defensive display; of which there were a few.



Both goals were preventable as far as I’m concerned and it wasn’t the best defensive display, however there were some excellent individual performances in the back line. I cite Elliot Johnson as an example of yet another top performance, backing up his shift at Barnet a week earlier.



Another player who impressed at Barnet a week earlier was Mo Sagaf, however he was out of action for the Stones clash - a huge miss that was felt last Saturday. Ryley Scott played well on his debut and Matt Robinson put in a good shift, but that wow factor Sagaf so often brings just wasn’t there - that spark.



But we got out with a point, which was more than we thought at some points in that second half and on the day it was a point gained. Also, we weren’t the only team to lose our 100% record so still lead the non-league pyramid going into Matchday 4!



So, attention does now turn to King’s Lynn after a week’s rest and the BT Sport cameras descend on The Walks, the Daggers in that evening slot as oppose to Cristiano Ronaldo’s second United debut!



Hopefully it’s an opportunity for the Daggers to showcase their talent and replicate the performance they put in in this fixture last season - a convincing 0-3 victory.



A return to winning ways is the hope and expectation, bolstered by the return of Mo Sagaf (fingers crossed), so that the energy and liveliness of the opening victories is rediscovered.

A win today will give huge confidence to go on another winning run and return to Victoria Road on Tuesday, hosting Weymouth, with belief.



The Terras aren’t doing to bad themselves with two wins out of their first four, but if we can play like we did against the likes of Stockport, Bromley and Barnet - it should be no issue.

While McCallum keeps scoring, I think we’re always confident we can get a result at the minute.



McMahon doesn’t want us to get ahead of ourselves, and that’s a sensible stance, but Dagenham & Redbridge are top of the league! So let’s enjoy it for as long as it lasts.



Safe journey to those travelling to Norfolk today and see you at Victoria Road on Tuesday! Another busy week of Daggers action - COYD!