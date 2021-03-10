Dagenham boss McMahon full of praise for the intent of attacking players

Published: 10:00 AM March 10, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was full of praise for his attacking players as they sealed a 2-1 win over Maidenhead United.

Paul McCallum's early quickfire brace fired Daggers to three points at home to the Magpies and move them to just five points off the National League play-off places.

The boss praised the impact of McCallum, Angelo Balanta and George Saunders when attacking.

“I thought Macca was in great positions for both of his goals, they’re proper centre forward positions in between the posts, and he got his rewards for getting in there so I am delighted for him," McMahon said.

“Angelo and him were excellent again, then George joining in, I thought the three of them were a handful during that period of the game. All three of them have got goals in them and I'm delighted for Macca.”

He added: “It can be (the partnership) as good as it wants to be, it’s got everything in it, it’s got experience, quality, goals and they’re opposite players as well.

“Macca leads the line and Angelo drifts into little pockets to get on the ball and I think they’re both talented players. Plus we have back-up to that with Wilo (Scott Wilson), Clif (Adrian Clifton) coming back, Darren McQueen, George and Westy coming in off the sides.

“We’ve got some good players and we want to see them play well for the rest of the season.”

The boss did admit it was a nervy start with the visitors starting brightly but was pleased with his side's response.

“Delighted, I thought Maidenhead started off better than us in that first 5-10 minute period, and they could have found themselves a goal up.

“I thought after that for the next 40 minutes we were excellent and played some really good stuff, got our two goals, and could have possibly got a couple more.

“I’m glad we scored while we were on top.”

Goalkeeper Elliott Justham made a vital save just before half-time to keep Daggers 2-0 up heading into the break.

“It’s always important, you see that in many games, someone concedes just before half-time and it changes my team talk and it changes Maidenhead’s as well so it was a big save from El.

“I didn’t think we quite did enough to stop the cross either. Too many crosses came in during that period.”