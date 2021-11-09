News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham were terrific despite Salford defeat in FA Cup says boss McMahon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:56 AM November 9, 2021
Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Salford City, Emir

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt his side were terrific despite being knocked out of the FA Cup to Salford City.

An early header from Jordan Turnbull meant Dagenham crashed out in the first round of the Cup at the hands of League Two outfit Salford with a narrow 1-0 loss.

The game was however overshadowed when it was ground to a halt in the 89th minute due to a supporter needing medical attention at Victoria Road before play resumed shortly after. 

“I thought we were absolutely terrific, we conceded so early, and to bounce back and play the football that we played was good,” McMahon said. 

“We were really dominate for the 87 minutes after we conceded. Disappointed to get knocked out, but massively proud of the players and their performance.” 

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Redbridge and Jordan Turnbull of Salford City during Dagenham & Redbri

The boss knows his side must start stamping out conceding sloppy early goals if they are to be successful as a whole this campaign. 

“Just do your job and mark them so they don’t score, it’s an error, no one goes out on purpose to lose their marker, but it happens in football. We have to tidy it up if we want to be a team that come the end of the season is competing at the top end of our division.” 

Although the former Leyton Orient midfielder was pleased with the overall effort and has been all season from his squad – despite missing the likes of Paul McCallum, Josh Walker, Elliott Johnson, Harry Phipps and Scott Wilson. 

“Our overall play so far this season has been very good, little details in games can cost you in games, and the match. 

“I’ll be honest the games we haven’t won this season apart from Boreham Wood I feel we’ve been excellent in those as well. 

“Our football this year has been terrific, we know we’re missing some big players, our joint top goal scorers. If they were playing it might have been different. 

Liam Shephard of Salford City and Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge

“It gives other people an opportunity so we just need to keep working hard and believe in what we’re doing.” 

After the break, the Daggers continued to create chances, but Angelo Balanta twice shot at Ripley, who also tipped a George Saunders shot over the bar.

Following the medical incident, there were 10 minutes of added time, but the hosts could not force a cup replay.

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
FA Cup
Dagenham News

