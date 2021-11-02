Players returning from suspension and injury for Dagenham's FA Cup clash

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon hoping to have more players back at his disposal as they turn their attentions to the FA Cup.

Daggers could see Paul McCallum, Josh Walker, Sam Ling, Matt Robinson and Joey Jones all back in contention after missing out of the 2-2 draw with Chesterfield.

They now host League Two big spenders Salford City in front of the TV cameras on Monday night in the first round of the cup.

“Sam Ling has got a tight calf, which he came off with on Tuesday night, we expected him to be available but it got tight over night so we couldn’t risk him,” McMahon said.

“Paul McCallum is back from suspension this week. Robbo is back from suspension and Josh Walker did the warm-up before the game.

Ben Morgan of Weymouth and Josh Walker of Dagenham and Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“One that again we maybe could have pushed, but I don’t believe in pushing if he’s that close, and he should be back ready for Salford.

“Joey Jones is ill so we expect him to be back this week.”

Defender Elliott Johnson is expected however to miss out on the clash which leaves boss McMahon light on defensive options.

“It’s a nasty one, he’s got to see a plastic surgeon to get him stitched back up, so he’ll be out for a little while.”

Boss McMahon moved to bolster his squad with the loan signing of Ibrahim Akanbi on a two-month deal until the end of the December.

Akanbi joins Daggers on loan from Aldershot Town, who he joined in the summer having spent a few weeks on trial with the Daggers in pre-season.

The striker scored five goals for us during that time as Trialist E, netting three times in the Daggers' 5-0 victory over Aveley and scoring an additional goals in both the Barking and Billericay Town fixtures.

“He’s just different to what we’ve got, he’s a real powerhouse, he done well for us in pre-season and he’s not had the game time at Aldershot that we wanted.

“We felt we needed another body with some of the players that we have got injured.

“He’s available for the FA Cup as he didn’t play for Aldershot, which was a key thing.

“You look at the bench we had two lads from the college scheme. We’re low on numbers.”