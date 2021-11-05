Dagenham must 'blank' out cameras in FA Cup tie with Salford says Robinson

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Matt Robinson insists they have to ‘blank’ out the occasion and the ITV cameras in the first round of the FA Cup.

Daggers will welcome big spenders Salford City to Victoria Road on Monday evening (7.45pm) as they bid to progress in the prestigious cup competition to bag a big name tie in the hat.

Although the former Luton Town midfielder knows he will hear from his dad if he doesn’t play well on the day as he’ll be tuning in on the TV.

“That is something that is important for all of the players, we’ve all played on TV at this level and in cup competitions, blanking it out is the first thing that you need to do,” Robinson said.

“Just concentrate on the game. It’s 11v11, it’s 90 minutes the same as every game we play, and the cameras shouldn’t change anything.”

You may also want to watch:

“Thinking about what my parents are thinking while watching won’t be in my head while I'm playing. Probably get a call from my dad if I play badly, but that’s not the point. My daughter will be asleep so she won’t be watching it.”

Dagenham haven’t had a run in the cup since the 2015/16 season when they made it to the third round and lost to Premier League side Everton.

They did however progress into the second round last season where they beat Grimsby Town in the first round before losing to Mansfield Town.

“I don’t really have much recollection of having a decent run since I've been here, so to play against a team that is not that much higher, it’s a winnable game. Obviously they’re be a good outfit and a good test.

“Hopefully we can get our names in the hat for the next round.”