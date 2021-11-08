News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Match Report

FA Cup

Dagenham & Redbridge F.C

0

Salford City F.C

1

Jordan Turnbull (3)

Dagenham crash out of FA Cup with defeat to Salford City

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:53 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 10:04 PM November 8, 2021
Callum Reynolds of Dagenham and Redbridge and Andy Smith of Salford City during Dagenham & Redbridge

Callum Reynolds of Dagenham and Redbridge and Andy Smith of Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

An early header from Jordan Turnbull meant Dagenham & Redbridge crashed out in the first round of the FA Trophy at the hands of League Two Salford City.

The game was however overshadowed when it was ground to a halt in the 89th minute due to a supporter needing medical attention at Victoria Road before play resumed shortly after.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Salford City, Emir

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close against Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It was a nightmare start for the hosts Dagenham as Salford opened the scoring in the third minute of play when Turnbull headed home a Liam Shephard's cross.

The hosts had chances to equalise but Callum Reynolds could only hit a post.

However, there were worrying scenes at Victoria Road late on when medics and stewards quickly rushed on to the pitch to help a supporter, who had suffered a head injury and was later carried off on a stretcher to gain further treatment.

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Redbridge and Andy Smith of Salford City during Dagenham & Redbridge v

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Redbridge and Andy Smith of Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The win takes Salford, 19th in League Two, into round two for a second consecutive season; they went out to Newport County at that phase in 2020-21.

However, they had to work hard for the win - Salford goalkeeper Connor Ripley did well to keep out Myles Weston's angled strike and Matt Robinson's low effort in the first half.

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Salford City, Emirates FA Cup

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge against Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

After the break, the Daggers continued to create chances, but Angelo Balanta twice shot at Ripley, who also tipped a George Saunders shot over the bar.

Following the medical incident, there were 10 minutes of added time, but the hosts could not force a cup replay.

Salford have never made it into the third round of the FA Cup, also losing in the second round in 2015-16.


Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
FA Cup
Dagenham News

