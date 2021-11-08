Dagenham crash out of FA Cup with defeat to Salford City

Callum Reynolds of Dagenham and Redbridge and Andy Smith of Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

An early header from Jordan Turnbull meant Dagenham & Redbridge crashed out in the first round of the FA Trophy at the hands of League Two Salford City.

The game was however overshadowed when it was ground to a halt in the 89th minute due to a supporter needing medical attention at Victoria Road before play resumed shortly after.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close against Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It was a nightmare start for the hosts Dagenham as Salford opened the scoring in the third minute of play when Turnbull headed home a Liam Shephard's cross.

The hosts had chances to equalise but Callum Reynolds could only hit a post.

However, there were worrying scenes at Victoria Road late on when medics and stewards quickly rushed on to the pitch to help a supporter, who had suffered a head injury and was later carried off on a stretcher to gain further treatment.

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Redbridge and Andy Smith of Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

The win takes Salford, 19th in League Two, into round two for a second consecutive season; they went out to Newport County at that phase in 2020-21.

However, they had to work hard for the win - Salford goalkeeper Connor Ripley did well to keep out Myles Weston's angled strike and Matt Robinson's low effort in the first half.

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge against Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

After the break, the Daggers continued to create chances, but Angelo Balanta twice shot at Ripley, who also tipped a George Saunders shot over the bar.

Following the medical incident, there were 10 minutes of added time, but the hosts could not force a cup replay.

Salford have never made it into the third round of the FA Cup, also losing in the second round in 2015-16.



