McMahon wants Daggers side to have more belief ahead of Solihull clash

Published: 11:00 AM September 22, 2021

Despite a promising start to the season, Daggers boss Daryl McMahon wants his players to work on showing more belief throughout matches. - Credit: TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon wants his side to have more belief in their ability.

Daggers will welcome Solihull Moors to Victoria Road on Saturday (September 25) as they look to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham.

They still sit second in the National League after seven games, where they have won five, drawn once and lost once.

“If we believe in ourselves then I think we can win even more games," McMahon said.

"I’m delighted with the start.

“Solihull at home, they’re a very good side but we’re looking forward to bouncing back.”

The boss wants his side to take the positives from the defeat to Wrexham as he felt his side played well in the second half and most of his players will have learnt plenty from the match.

“Second half we saw us having the confidence and belief. That is the criticism I have of us, we have to believe we’re a good team, and believe that we can compete against anyone at this level.

“We’ve shown we can. Now it’s about having that belief for 95 minutes and that is something that we need to work on.

“We need to trust ourselves, trust the quality we’ve got, trust the players we’ve got. Go out, enjoy themselves and play.”

McMahon now has a fully fit squad to choose from each week apart from captain Angelo Balanta who remains sidelined.

The Daggers have however opted to send striker Aaron Blair on loan to Cheshunt and goalkeeper Josh Strizovic out to Harrow Borough as both look to gain more first-team experience before coming back into the squad.



