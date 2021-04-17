Dagenham boss McMahon delighted to see his side finally being rewarded

Published: 4:53 PM April 17, 2021

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Tyrone Williams of Solihull during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon delighted to see his side finally reaping the rewards for their recent performances as they sealed a 3-2 victory over Solihull Moors.

Goals from George Saunders, Angelo Balanta and Matt Robinson guided the Daggers to three points and made it back-to-back wins in the National League.

They’ve climbed up to mid table and will now look to build on that down the final stretch.

“I don’t think I've been calling for consistency, we’ve got the consistency I think it was more about converting the chances that we had been creating, and I thought we did that again like on Tuesday,” McMahon said.

“It was a difficult game against Solihull, they’re on a great run themselves, I think they’ve won of their last five before today (Saturday) so we knew it would be a tough game.

“We stood up to how they played, they put a lot of balls forward, and they’re a very big side but we defended well and of course I'm delighted to win the game.”

Joe Sbarra of Solihull and Paul McCallum of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The boss knew it would be a tough game due to the way Solihull play but was pleased his side stepped up to the challenge.

“They've got a 6 foot 8 inch centre forward and he’s awkward to play against. He’s a good player to be fair to him, they’ve also got good speed, but I felt we dealt with it really well.

“It’s not easy when they’re that direct, the pitch is bobbly, and we like to play through teams but I thought we found a way to win.”

McMahon was also keen to praise youngster George Saunders who scored his first goal for the club although he was taken off injured at half-time.

“It’s a great goal because it’s a position you want your wing-backs to get in, inside those back posts, and he arrived really well to get across his marker.

George Saunders of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I’m delighted for him, but unfortunately he picked up a knock, and that’s why I had to take him off at half-time.

“He’s worked ever so hard, it’s always difficult going through that transition from part-time to full-time, and his season has been so disrupted through Covid and injuries. I just hope this one isn’t going to set him back too much.”