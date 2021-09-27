Dagenham were 'awesome' in Solihull thrashing says boss McMahon

Published: 8:41 AM September 27, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt his side were ‘awesome’ as they sealed an emphatic 5-1 victory over Solihull Moors.

A brace from Paul McCallum and goals from Josh Walker, Mauro Vilhete and Scott Wilson helped Daryl McMahon’s side seal three points – despite trailing 1-0 early on at Victoria Road.

The win moves Daggers back to the top of the National League table.

“I was delighted, we played some really good stuff, we carried on from how we’ve started this season,” McMahon said.

“We were aggressive in possession of the ball, we created numerous chances throughout the afternoon, and the boys stuck with how we want to play. They were awesome.”

The former Leyton Orient midfielder insists his side always believe they will score goals no matter what the situation.

“We believe we can score goals, we believe from the amount of chances that we create that we can score goals, and we don’t get too emotional if we go a goal behind as it’s a long game.

“We know across the game we will be creating chances, ideally you don’t go behind, but when that happens we know we have the ability to bounce back.

“I don’t think we started badly, we conceded from a second phase of a set-piece, we should defend that better for sure and it’s part of the game we should be better at.

“The reaction to the goal and play after was excellent.”

Scott Wilson returned from injury and got himself on the score sheet much to the delight of boss McMahon.

“I’m delighted for him as behind the scenes, Wilo last season had a tough time, he worked ever so hard and this season with his injury.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am for him. I think you see the reaction from all of the players, he’s a top lad, and an excellent player at this level. He’s a big part of our squad."

Mauro Vilhete joined in on the scoring alongside the strikers.

“Maz has got goals in him, we’ve been pushing him to get goals. He had a couple of good chances before that as well. It’s difficult to pin down Maz, his movement is very good, and it was a good goal.