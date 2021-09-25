Dagenham seal empathic comeback to thrash Solihull Moors

Published: 5:00 PM September 25, 2021 Updated: 9:45 PM September 25, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge completed a convincing comeback to seal an emphatic 5-1 victory over Solihull Moors.

A brace from Paul McCallum and goals from Josh Walker, Mauro Vilhete and Scott Wilson helped Daryl McMahon’s side seal three points.

Dagenham saw the return of midfielder Joey Jones from injury who replaced Sam Ling in the starting line-up.

The visitors had an early chance as James Ball was able to get a cross in to the path of Joe Sbarra, but his shot was way wide.

Solihull did however open the scoring in the 25th minute when substitute Ball nodded home after a flick on from Joe Sbarra's cross.

Dagenham levelled the score 11 minutes later as front man Paul McCallum who fired home from close range after Josh Walker won the ball on the edge of the box before squaring it to his partner.

Walker was then dragged down inside the box to award the hosts a penalty in the 39th minute of play.

Former Barnet forward Walker then stepped up and converted from the spot to give the Daggers a 2-1 lead.

The hosts almost had three when Walker was played through and was one-on-one with the Solihull 'keeper but his shot was parried behind for a corner.

Solihull should have levelled the scoring less than 10 minutes into the second half after a Tyrone Williams driven ball across the face of the Daggers net was met by a stretching Ryan Barnett, who could only touch the ball into the side netting.

Mo Sagaf came close shortly after, with his goal-bound strike from the edge of the area being deflected out for a Daggers corner.

Mauro Vilhete had a great chance to extend the Daggers' advantage following some superb play between Robinson and Sagaf, the latter of whom played a great first-time pass into the way of Vilhete but his shot was deflected wide after a brilliant last ditch challenge from Alex Gudger.

Daryl McMahon’s men did eventually extend that lead, following an amazing tackle by Paul McCallum to win the ball in the midfield which led to Scott Wilson getting his first of the season, making no mistake from 10 yards out.

The Daggers had a fourth just three minutes later after Myles Weston cut inside onto his favoured left foot, before unleashing a powerful effort which was blocked before deflecting into the path of Mauro Vilhete and into the Solihull net.

Paul McCallum ended the game in style for the hosts, calmly firing the ball into the top corner from a penalty after Scott Wilson was bundled down by Jordan Cranston.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Weston, Sagaf, Jones (Ling, 90+’), Robinson, Vilhete, Walker (Wilson, 64’), McCallum

Daggers Subs: Clark, Saunders, Scott