News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham on the way back up after FA Cup comeback

person

Keane Handley

Published: 11:57 AM October 23, 2021   
Dagenham & Redbridge full-back Sam Ling goes up for a header against Wealdstone

Dagenham & Redbridge full-back Sam Ling goes up for a header against Wealdstone - Credit: Jon Taffel

Dagenham & Redbridge could well be on their way up after last week’s sensational FA Cup comeback, but that’ll mean very little in the minds of Daggers in comparison to today’s encounter.

Let’s start with revelling in the joys and excitement of last week though, and what a way to progress to the first round proper of the FA Cup it was! It wasn’t going to be easy, we knew that, but the Daggers made it extremely difficult for themselves on Saturday.

But it made that victory so much sweeter, the barriers broken in the 90th minute; victory from the jaws of defeat – there’s no feeling quite like it!

Off the back of three straight league defeats, the incredible comeback against Wealdstone seemed to mark a revitalisation of the character of the team that had been brought into question – had the wheels fallen off?

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Wealdstone

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Wealdstone - Credit: Jon Taffel



No, the 1-2 victory with ten men proved that the wheels are very much on the Daggers car, McMahon driving them to a hopefully successful season - that character and spirit still alive.

Therefore, there is hope as we look now to where many supporters’ attentions are, to Victoria Road and the highly-anticipated derby against Southend!

A huge game, two rivals meeting competitively for the first time in years, for the first time outside of league football and a game that has added significance due to the managerial situation at Southend.

The new manager and his coaching team are looking to turn the tide on a poor start for the Seasiders to life in the National League - currently occupying a relegation spot.

McMahon’s men have had a comparably superb start but we must get back to winning in the league and here’s hoping that FA Cup victory is the start of another winning streak.

We’ll have to do it without suspended McCallum though, a miss but I believe we can still put in a performance worthy of victory - in what is sure to be a fantastic atmosphere at Victoria Road.

There is also a big boost for McMahon in the return of Vilhete to the side, one of the most important players in this team, there was a big void left in his absence in recent weeks.

In terms of the opposition and the game itself, I feel confident going into this one, and believe so long as we more than match Southend’s desire; we’ve the quality to overcome the Shrimpers and take all three points.

Then we may have forgotten, being tied up in today’s affair, the Daggers head to Yorkshire to take on Halifax on Tuesday - a very tough game. The Shaymen occupy third place and are just three points off the top, if we can get a point there after victory today - I’d be more than happy with that!

But that’s enough talking, it’s derby day and it’s time to get down to Victoria Road and send the Seasiders back to Southend empty-handed.

Until next week, Come On You Daggers!
 

You may also want to watch:

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The memorial to pc George Clark in Dagenham

Heritage

Murder of 'local hero' policeman in Dagenham to be marked after 175 years

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Data

Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Two people using sewing machines

Business

Dagenham pop-up shop sees young people sell their products and share skills

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Two men dressed as police officers

Crime

Men reportedly 'impersonated officers' to get access to Barking home

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon