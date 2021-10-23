Dagenham on the way back up after FA Cup comeback

Published: 11:57 AM October 23, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge could well be on their way up after last week’s sensational FA Cup comeback, but that’ll mean very little in the minds of Daggers in comparison to today’s encounter.



Let’s start with revelling in the joys and excitement of last week though, and what a way to progress to the first round proper of the FA Cup it was! It wasn’t going to be easy, we knew that, but the Daggers made it extremely difficult for themselves on Saturday.



But it made that victory so much sweeter, the barriers broken in the 90th minute; victory from the jaws of defeat – there’s no feeling quite like it!



Off the back of three straight league defeats, the incredible comeback against Wealdstone seemed to mark a revitalisation of the character of the team that had been brought into question – had the wheels fallen off?

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Wealdstone - Credit: Jon Taffel





No, the 1-2 victory with ten men proved that the wheels are very much on the Daggers car, McMahon driving them to a hopefully successful season - that character and spirit still alive.



Therefore, there is hope as we look now to where many supporters’ attentions are, to Victoria Road and the highly-anticipated derby against Southend!



A huge game, two rivals meeting competitively for the first time in years, for the first time outside of league football and a game that has added significance due to the managerial situation at Southend.



The new manager and his coaching team are looking to turn the tide on a poor start for the Seasiders to life in the National League - currently occupying a relegation spot.



McMahon’s men have had a comparably superb start but we must get back to winning in the league and here’s hoping that FA Cup victory is the start of another winning streak.



We’ll have to do it without suspended McCallum though, a miss but I believe we can still put in a performance worthy of victory - in what is sure to be a fantastic atmosphere at Victoria Road.



There is also a big boost for McMahon in the return of Vilhete to the side, one of the most important players in this team, there was a big void left in his absence in recent weeks.



In terms of the opposition and the game itself, I feel confident going into this one, and believe so long as we more than match Southend’s desire; we’ve the quality to overcome the Shrimpers and take all three points.



Then we may have forgotten, being tied up in today’s affair, the Daggers head to Yorkshire to take on Halifax on Tuesday - a very tough game. The Shaymen occupy third place and are just three points off the top, if we can get a point there after victory today - I’d be more than happy with that!



But that’s enough talking, it’s derby day and it’s time to get down to Victoria Road and send the Seasiders back to Southend empty-handed.



Until next week, Come On You Daggers!

