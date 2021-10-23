Sam Ling inspires Dagenham to Southend victory

Published: 5:00 PM October 23, 2021 Updated: 12:08 AM October 24, 2021

Sam Ling of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Southend United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 23rd October 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A brace from Sam Ling and a goal from Mohammed Sagaf helped Dagenham & Redbridge get back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over rivals Southend United.

Scott Wilson had the chance to break the deadlock after Sagaf played in a low driven cross, but Wilson’s first-time effort was rifled into the side netting.

Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham and Redbridge and James Dunne of Southend United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Southend United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 23rd October 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Southend came close with a chance of their own through Sam Dalby, who got on the end of a Jack Bridge cross, but his header bounced just wide of the Daggers goal.

Angelo Balanta had his own chance to get on the scoresheet, after Will Wright found the Columbian in acres of space, with his shot forcing a great save from Harry Seaden in the Southend net.

Weston had the best chance of the first half just moments before the break, driving the ball to a dangerous position after a well weighted pass from Matt Robinson, but Westy’s shot sailed over the bar.

Sagaf found the opener of the game just eight minutes after the restart, converting home from just inside the penalty area following some great play on the near side.

The celebrations had hardly stopped before the Daggers extended their lead through Sam Ling, after Weston beat Terrell Egbri and put in a great cross to Lingy, who was darting towards the back post to head home.

Ling went on to double his tally for the game with another header, this time leaping the highest out of everyone and converting with a looping header over Seaden!

Sagaf nearly had a brace for himself too, cutting in on his left foot to unleash a curling effort to force a brilliant diving save from Seaden.

Southend should have had one back through Rhys Murphy, who turned past Callum Reynolds but leathered the shot way over and out of the ground.

Myles Weston was booked for a shoulder-to-shoulder with Egbri, shortly before Sam Ling was announced as the Vicarage Field Man of the Match.

The Shrimpers had a free kick in a dangerous position which could have seen them score a consolation, but the effort was put well over just before the full-time whistle went.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Ling, Sagaf (Rance, 74), Jones, Robinson (Scott, 90+), Weston, Balanta (Vilhete, 85), Wilson

Unused subs: Clark, Saunders.