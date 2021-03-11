News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham full of confidence ahead of tough trip to Stockport County

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:30 PM March 11, 2021   
Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon knows they face a tough test at Stockport County but insists his side are full of confidence. 

Daggers will make the trip to Edgeley Park on Saturday on the back of picking up seven points from the last possible nine which has seen them move to just five points of the National League play-off places despite sitting 16th place. 

The boss just wants his side to continue building and pushing on to give them an outside chance of climbing into the top seven. 

“We’ve played well for a period of time, we’ve put in some really good performances, and we want to now keep building on it,” McMahon said. 

“We know we’ve got a tough game away to Stockport County on Saturday. They had a massive win tonight (Tuesday) and it’s a difficult place to go, but we go there with confidence.” 

Midfielder Matt Robinson could miss out after being forced off in the 42nd minute in their 2-1 win over Maidenhead United on Tuesday evening. 

He was replaced by Joey Jones but McMahon knows he will have to assess the squad with a few knocks starting to creep in. 

“We’ll see what Matt is like, we also have two or three others with knocks, but I think most teams will be the same now in this period. 

“It’s a relentless period.” 

