Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon loving squad consistency

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:00 AM March 24, 2021   
Darren McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge FC scores the first Goal and celebrates during Dagenham & R

Darren McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge FC scores the first Goal and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 19th December 2020 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is delighted with how his squad have become more consistent despite injuries and yet another Covid-19 investigation.

Daggers welcome Torquay United to the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Saturday (3pm) as they look to continue climbing up the National League table. 

They were also due to face Hartlepool United last night (Tuesday) following a five-game unbeaten run.

“I’ve said this before and I don’t mean it harshly, as a professional footballer and I've been one, you’re paid to be ready to play football. That’s what you’re paid to do, that’s your job, and sometimes it doesn’t go that way,” McMahon said. 

“People might be sulking or might be unhappy, but in this period the boys coming in have been absolutely outstanding to a man, whoever has been selected or stepped into the team has been excellent. 

“Their performances and work ethic has been outstanding. That’s all I can ask for as a manager, so long may that continue.” 

The boss has also been delighted with the new faces who have come into the squad in recent weeks, including Saidou Khan, Mauro Vilhete, Mo Sagaf and Tom Smith, while Charlee Adams has departed the club. 

“I think they’ve done really well. We lost Smudger (Tom Smith) for a couple of weeks as he got injured in training after the Boreham Wood game which was a blow to us," said McMahon.

“Mauro has come in and done well. Mo Sagaf has come in and done well. Saidou Khan needs some game time, but he showed flashes of the power and energy that he can bring to us.” 

Dagenham will be without striker Adrian Clifton, who has just returned from injury, for the upcoming matches due to him being called up to play for Montserrat in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

Clifton has been capped nine times in the past, scoring twice for his country, and will now be hoping to add to his tally as they come up against Antigua and Barbuda and El Salvador. 

Adrian Clifton of Dagenham and Redbridge and Michael Phillips of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbri

Adrian Clifton of Dagenham and Redbridge and Michael Phillips of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Although they could have a few more players back at their disposal with a few potentially coming out of self-isolation for the clash.

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football

