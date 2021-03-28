Dagenham & Redbridge manager McMahon dubbed his side 'terrific' in Torquay victory
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon dubbed his side as ‘terrific’ as they sealed a 1-0 victory over title chasing Torquay United.
A late Angelo Balanta goal was enough to secure an important win for Daggers at Victoria Road after surviving some late drama.
Daggers moved up to 14th in the National League with that win and moved to within five points of the play-off places.
“They were terrific to a man. I thought they worked really hard, as we have been doing, and we created some good chances as well,” McMahon said.
“Thankfully for us in the second-half Ang scored one with real composure and a fantastic finish.”
The former Ebbsfleet United manager was also pleased to keep another clean sheet as they continue to slowly turn their fortunes around.
“I think the little back four have been excellent for the last few games to be honest. We’ve conceded very few chances and when they’re called upon to defend they’ve done that really well.
“The boys in front of them have done well to stop balls coming through the middle as well.”
Goalkeeper Elliott Justham also made a crucial save once again to keep the score at 0-0 before Balanta found the winner.
“We owe him a goal when he does things like that. It was the same as against Hartlepool. I thought we played well in that game and El made a save in the second-half where he deserved his team-mates to get him a goal.
“We thanked him today as Angelo popped up with the winner for us.
McMahon added: “It was a half chance. We missed easy chances to be honest. Ang had a chance first-half. Macca had a couple headers that he is disappointed that he didn’t score, but we know he will.
“As I’m said just delighted that we’ve won and delighted for the boys.”
Daggers will now face Hartlepool United and Aldershot Town over the Easter weekend as they look to continue pushing on.
“No matter who we’ve played against, we’ve given everybody a game, and we’re really coming into good form.
“We’re really developing and growing as a team. We want to now kick on and keep improving for the rest of the season.”