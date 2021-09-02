Daggers boss McMahon focused on own side, but expects tough Stones test
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is expecting a tough test against Wealdstone but is focused fully on their own performance.
Daggers will welcome the Stones to Victoria Road on Saturday as they look to build on their best start to a season since 2009 as they’ve won their opening three fixtures.
The boss was however full of praise for the style of play that Stuart Maynard implements at Wealdstone ahead of the clash.
“It will be a tough game. They’re very athletic, they’ve got a good style of play, very good in possession of the ball,” McMahon said.
“At Chesterfield I thought they were really impressive. They play 3-5-2, they’ve got good experience, and made some good signings. Josh Umerah, Andy (Andrew Eleftheriou) obviously, we all know at Dagenham that he’s a hard worker and has real quality.
“We know it will be tough, but we’ve got to make sure we’re hitting the levels we need to hit.”
Dagenham will remain without Angelo Balanta, Joey Jones, Dean Rance and Scott Wilson for the clash although the latter two could be back in contention very soon.
“Joey is not as bad as we first feared, he’s got a tear in a muscle in his shoulder, hopefully he’ll only be a couple of weeks.
“Wilo will hopefully be training next week, Rancey hopefully as well, they’ve both made huge progress in the last 10 days so they’ll be good additions to the squad next week.”