Dagenham boss McMahon felt his side created enough to beat Wealdstone

Published: 11:12 AM September 5, 2021

Andrew Eleftheriou of Wealdstone and Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone , Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt his side created more than enough chances to seal a victory over Wealdstone.

Josh Umerah opened the scoring for the Stones before Paul McCallum cancelled his effort out, but the Stones once again went in front thanks to Dennon Lewis, before George Saunders made it 2-2.

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone , Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The boss was however keen to also praise Stuart Maynard’s Wealdstone and knew they would pose a tough test.

“I think we had more than enough chances to win the game, we played some good stuff, and as I said In my pre-match I think Wealdstone have started the season well in terms of their performances,” McMahon said.

“We knew it would be a tough game, we give away two poor goals from my perspective, other than that I don’t think El (Elliot Justham) had much to do to be honest.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve got to be better with the ball in the final third, but we’ve had a fantastic start, we’re not going to win every week.

“Wealdstone gave us a tough test, we’ve now got to dust ourselves down and get ready again.”

Dagenham have conceded first in three of four of their National League matches this season.

“It makes it difficult when you concede first, but it’s another game where we’re controlling the game to be honest, and it’s not one that I'm worried about in the sense of getting back into it.

“It would be nice if we didn’t give teams a leg up and give them the first goal.”

Ryley Scott made his Dagenham debut as he came in to replace the injured Mo Sagaf as Sam Ling also came in to replace the injured Joey Jones.

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon congratulates Ryley Scott on his performance during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone , Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I thought he was absolutely excellent, he’s not had a proper first-team game before really, good energy and he was good on the ball.”

McMahon was delighted to see youngster Saunders get off the mark for the season.

“Delighted for George to score. He scored a couple of those goals last season by getting to the back post.

George Saunders of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone , Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Macca is here to score goals. We know with Macca, Josh (Josh Walker), Ang (Angelo Balanta) and Wilo (Scott Wilson) on the front line that we’re going to score goals.”



