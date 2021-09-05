Dagenham boss McMahon felt his side created enough to beat Wealdstone
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt his side created more than enough chances to seal a victory over Wealdstone.
Josh Umerah opened the scoring for the Stones before Paul McCallum cancelled his effort out, but the Stones once again went in front thanks to Dennon Lewis, before George Saunders made it 2-2.
The boss was however keen to also praise Stuart Maynard’s Wealdstone and knew they would pose a tough test.
“I think we had more than enough chances to win the game, we played some good stuff, and as I said In my pre-match I think Wealdstone have started the season well in terms of their performances,” McMahon said.
“We knew it would be a tough game, we give away two poor goals from my perspective, other than that I don’t think El (Elliot Justham) had much to do to be honest.
You may also want to watch:
“We’ve got to be better with the ball in the final third, but we’ve had a fantastic start, we’re not going to win every week.
“Wealdstone gave us a tough test, we’ve now got to dust ourselves down and get ready again.”
Most Read
- 1 E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13
- 2 Women claim to capture picture of ghost in Eastbury Manor House
- 3 Tributes to former mayor of Barking and Dagenham who has died aged 83
- 4 Man injured in Dagenham crash
- 5 National League honours even between Daggers and Stones
- 6 Man injured in alleged Barking hit and run remains in hospital
- 7 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
- 8 Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals
- 9 What a time to be a Dagenham fan as they sit top of the National League
- 10 'Serious' crash shuts Lodge Avenue in Dagenham
Dagenham have conceded first in three of four of their National League matches this season.
“It makes it difficult when you concede first, but it’s another game where we’re controlling the game to be honest, and it’s not one that I'm worried about in the sense of getting back into it.
“It would be nice if we didn’t give teams a leg up and give them the first goal.”
Ryley Scott made his Dagenham debut as he came in to replace the injured Mo Sagaf as Sam Ling also came in to replace the injured Joey Jones.
“I thought he was absolutely excellent, he’s not had a proper first-team game before really, good energy and he was good on the ball.”
McMahon was delighted to see youngster Saunders get off the mark for the season.
“Delighted for George to score. He scored a couple of those goals last season by getting to the back post.
“Macca is here to score goals. We know with Macca, Josh (Josh Walker), Ang (Angelo Balanta) and Wilo (Scott Wilson) on the front line that we’re going to score goals.”