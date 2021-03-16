Dagenham boss McMahon full of praise for Weymouth

Published: 1:39 PM March 16, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon has praised the way Weymouth have turned their season around as they continue to battle near the bottom of the National League table.

The Daggers will welcome the Terrars to Victoria Road this evening (7pm) as they look to build on recent fortunes.

Although they didn't play on the weekend as their match away to Stockport County was postponed due to a Covid-19 investigation due to a positive test at the club.

"We won i think that was the important thing, we played some good football, and i was very impressed with Weymouth," boss McMahon said.

"I think Brian Stock has done a good job there and they play good football, but they've changed alot since we last played them in terms of formation, and the players that they've got.

"They've made some new signings and the boy Andy Dallas from Cambridge has done excellent for them.

"We know it's going to be a tough game, but we're looking forward to it."

New signing Mauro Vilhete could make his debut in the match although it could be from the bench after joining late last week.

"Mauro will be involved, he's done really well in training, and he's excellent performer at this level."

Dagenham had to self-isolate over the weekend as a precaution but the rest of the squad and personnel have tested negative.

"Health and safety is the most important thing and sometimes you feel you're coming out of the pandemic and escaping it then you have a case like this where you realise that you're still in it.

"We follow all the rules and precautions obviously and we've been unlucky with a case in the camp. Hopefully we can put that behind us now and get ready."