Dagenham & Redbridge manager is 'gutted' to see his side denied a win over Weymouth

Published: 9:30 AM March 17, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon ‘gutted’ as his side suffer late heartbreak as they’re held to a 1-1 draw with strugglers Weymouth despite a dominant performance.

A 43rd minute stunner from loanee Liam Gordon looked set to seal the three points for Daryl McMahon's men at Victoria Road but Jake McCarthy levelled the score in the 92nd minute to result in a share of the points.

“I’m gutted to be honest, I’m gutted for the lads as their performance across the 90 minutes was excellent and we were just missing that second and third goal really,” McMahon said.

“We were dominant and created a number of chances again, but we haven’t been able to take them, and that has been a problem for us all season.

“We’re so close to being a very good team, but then it also feels like you’re so far away sometimes with the opportunities that you miss, and we have to improve in the opponents box.”

“It is frustrating, we get the ball into the final third and create a lot of chances, anyone that watches us play will know that but we don’t seem to capitalise on them at the minute and we need to.

“We need one of those games where we go and smash someone to be honest as we create enough chances, so that would give people more confidence.”

The boss was however full of praise for the goal scored by left wing-back Liam Gordon who re-joined the club on loan from Bolton Wanderers in December.

“It was a great goal, we could had two tap-ins from Liam’s crosses in the second-half from six-yards out, but I thought his goal tonight (Tuesday) was exceptional and Liam has been awesome since he has come back in from Bolton.

“That’s three goals from Liam and he’s probably nearly our top scorer since he has come back and that probably sums it up.

“Great goal and he was unlucky at the end as well when he got in near the end.”

Midfielder Mohammed Sagaf also impressed in only his second appearance for the club since signing.

“I thought he was terrific, we played him against Chesterfield, probably a little bit early for him once we signed him and he needed more training.

“He’s been terrific, deserved his chance, probably a little bit earlier but he got it and was brilliant.”

Striker Adrian Clifton also returned to action for the first time since a 2-0 defeat to Woking back on October, 13.

“Adrian has worked really hard since his operation to get back fit and it was great to get him back on the pitch.

“I thought he came on and was a handful.”