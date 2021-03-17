Dagenham left-back Gordon says draw with Weymouth summed up season

Published: 3:00 PM March 17, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge left-back Liam Gordon says Weymouth draw basically summed up their season as they failed to take chances in a dominant performance.

A 43rd minute stunner from loanee Liam Gordon looked set to seal the three points for Daryl McMahon's men at Victoria Road but Jake McCarthy levelled the score in the 92nd minute to result in a share of the points with a 1-1 draw.

“It’s been the theme of the season really, we’ve got to hold out and we’ve got to take our chances, and if we’re not taking our chances then we’ve got to defend our own box better,” Gordon admitted.

“It’s a horrible feeling to concede in the 92nd minute again and it feels like a defeat.”

He added: “We are providing the chances, it’s not a thing of we’re not putting balls into the box or creating space for the strikers, and everyone on the pitch to be fair.

You may also want to watch:

“I don’t feel like we’re not taking enough chances.”

The 21-year-old loanee has netted three goals since returning to the club on loan back in December after adding to his tally in the draw.

“As everyone probably knows I'm an attacking full-back so I was just driving, saw it open, and the boys told me to trust my right-foot so I shot and luckily it was a good finish.”

Midfielder Mohammad Sagaf came into the team and linked up well with Guyana International Gordon straight away.

“I’ve played with Mo several times before, I have played against him and trained with him, and Mo is a brilliant player so we had an instant connection on the pitch.

“Hopefully it carries on.”