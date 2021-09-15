News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Mo Sagaf provided balance to Dagenham's midfield in Weymouth win

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:56 AM September 15, 2021   
Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National

Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021

Midfielder Mo Sagaf provided balance to turn the tide for Dagenham & Redbridge as they sealed a 4-2 win over Weymouth says manager Daryl McMahon. 

A brace from Will Wright and goals from Paul McCallum and Mauro Vilhete cancelled out the Terras goals from Josh Leslie-Smith and Bradley Ash. 

The boss introduced Sagaf at half-time in place of George Saunders as he felt the midfield was struggling in the match. 

“We were more patient. I think Mo helped that, you miss a player of his quality, and he came on then was outstanding for us,” McMahon said. 

Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his tea

Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I thought our play, particularly in the second-half was outstanding, I think we were very dominate in that second-half. 

“Weymouth have had a very good start to the season, they play really good football, and have some very talented players in their squad. 

“I think we saw that in the first-half, although we did limit them to not many shots on our goal, even in that first period. 

“They showed the quality that they've got, we were resilient once again, played some good stuff and bounced back again in the second-half. 

“I think we had an unbelievable amount of chances in the first-half, we probably just missed the target too many times from good positions. 

“I did think we lacked a little bit of balance in midfield, which changed in the second-half, I thought we were excellent in terms of possession and made a lot better decisions in the middle to final third.” 

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge and Taofiq Olomowewe of Weymouth during Dagenham & Redbridge

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge and Taofiq Olomowewe of Weymouth during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McMahon also shared his views on the penalty Weymouth were awarded while Daggers were refused one when Paul McCallum had his shirt pulled inside the box. 

“I haven’t seen it back yet, but I spoke to Jack (analyst) and he said it’s really harsh, which is disappointing but it happens. 

“The one I'm more disappointed about to be honest is the one on Paul McCallum for us. The guy has taken his shirt off at the back post. He never seems to get any fouls Macca. Obviously he’s a big strong guy, but the referee’s seem reluctant to give him any fouls. 

“It is what it is and we move on.” 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

