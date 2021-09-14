Dagenham fight back to seal victory over Weymouth to remain top of the table

Published: 10:00 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 11:49 PM September 14, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge side fought back to seal a 4-2 victory over Weymouth to remain top of the National League table.

A brace from Will Wright and goals from Paul McCallum and Mauro Vilhete cancelled out the Terras goals from Josh Leslie-Smith and Bradley Ash.

It was a disaster start from the Daggers as Josh Leslie-Smith nodded home for Weymouth after some lacklustre defending in just the fifth minute of play.

Dagenham looked to get back into contest right away and went close on numerous occasions.

Striker Paul McCallum played the ball short to Josh Walker who turned and fired on the edge of the box but his shot flew over.

The hosts did find the equaliser in the 21st minute as Mauro Vilhete leapt the highest to head home a corner and make it 1-1.

Dagenham almost took the lead straight after as Vilhete and McCallum linked up beautifully before a Weymouth defender stuck his foot out and tee'd up Matt Robinson whose curling strike went just over.

Weymouth went 2-1 up with five minutes left in the first-half as Bradley Ash converted from the spot following a handball inside the box from Callum Reynolds.

Mo Sagaf replaced George Saunders at half time and it was goals galore for the Daggers from then, as Will Wright drilled home after a few headers from a corner to level the scoring ten minutes into the second half.

Mauro Vilhete tried his luck at goal just minutes after the restart, with his strike from 30-yards troubling nobody.

Josh Walker should have made it three for Daryl McMahon’s men after being sent in on goal from a well weighted pass from Sagaf but Walker could only thump the ball into the side netting.

The Daggers finally managed to make one of many corners count, with the corner taker Will Wright bending the ball over everybody into the corner of the net!

Paul McCallum wanted to get involved in the action and he did just that after Mo Sagaf placed an inch-perfect cross into the path of Macca, who’s diving header made it 4-2 to the Daggers.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Saunders (Sagaf 46), Ling, Robinson, Vilhete, Weston, Walker (Wilson 80), McCallum.

Unused subs: Rance, Clark, Phipps.