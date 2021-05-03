Dagenham boss McMahon insists being resolute to the process has paid off

Published: 6:42 PM May 3, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon insists his side are now being rewarded for being resolute in sticking to the process.

Daggers sealed a 3-1 victory over strugglers Woking thanks to a brace from Paul McCallum and a late goal from Angelo Balanta to make it five consecutive victories in the National League.

They remain 11th in the league table but now sit just six points off the play-off places thanks to their recent run of form with just five games left to be played.

“I just think we’ve really been resolute in sticking to the process and the process has shown our progress and our progression where we are now from where we were,” McMahon said.

“If I’m being really honest I thought we were a little bit off from where we have been for the last couple of weeks if I’m being honest, I thought we turned the ball over a little bit too easy in the second stage of the game we could have controlled it better.

“I can’t complain we found a way to win, we got three goals again at home and its great to get five wins in a row.”

The boss also wanted to praise the strike partnership of Paul McCallum and Angelo Balanta who have been instrumental in turning their fortunes around.

“I think we look a far better team in the last two or three months than we did before and a lot of that is just done to having people available more often than we’ve had.

“A real key thing is Angelo and Macca finding a partnership and the last two or three months they probably haven’t missed a day’s training and that’s the first time that’s happened this season even into pre-season so that’s been a massive benefit to us and it’s no surprise you get them together for a long period of time and they score goals.

“He’s (Paul McCallum) playing really well, it’s not just the goals, him and Angelo have got a real good partnership now.

“They look a threat every game we go into and they’re a handful.”