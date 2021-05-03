Dagenham make it five in a row as they seal comfortable win over Woking

Published: 4:51 PM May 3, 2021

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge made it five consecutive wins in the National League as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over strugglers Woking.

A brace from Paul McCallum and a late goal from Angelo Balanta sealed the three points for the Daggers to move them to within six points of the National League play-off places while the Cards are winless in 11 games.

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Manager Daryl McMahon was forced into making two changes from the 2-0 win over Barnet on Saturday with Joey Jones and Saidou Khan replacing injured duo Mo Sagaf and Dean Rance.

Daggers goalkeeper Elliot Justham was forced into action early on as he had to push a Sam Ashford effort over the crossbar as the attacker cut in and onto his left-foot before letting fly.

The visitors looked bright, but Dagenham began to dominate possession, and were rewarded in the eighth minute of play as Will Wright picked out Paul McCallum who rose up and nodded home for his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

The hosts knocked the ball around nicely, dominating the match, but failing to create a chance good enough to extend their lead.

In the 23rd minute Justham was called into action as he pulled off a fantastic save to deny a Joe Leslie rocket after the ball bounced into his path following a Charlie Cooper free-kick.

Four minutes later Dagenham linked up nicely with Matt Robinson threading the ball through to Mauro Vilhete who was clipped by Charlie Cooper as he broke into the box – winning the hosts a penalty.

Up stepped McCallum who dispatched the spot kick into the bottom left corner to grab his second goal of the game.

Woking midfielder Charlie Cooper tried to get his side back into the contest as he drilled an effort from 25 yards out but it sailed just wide of the post with two minutes left in the first-half.

The second-half started slowly with the Cards sitting very deep to stop Dagenham getting in behind and creating as much as they did in the first-half.

Joe Jones of Dagenham and Redbridge and Sam Ashford of Woking during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daggers shot-stopper Justham pulled off yet another huge save in the 62nd minute as he reacted quickly to deny a Moussa Diarra header from an in swinging corner.

Woking managed to pull one back in the 73rd minute as attacker Sam Ashford nodded home his fourth for the visitors since joining on loan from Crawley Town.

The visitors fightback was short lived as Saidou Khan was brought down to the left side of the box to award Daggers a free-kick where Will Wright picked out Angelo Balanta who nodded home to make it 3-1 with nine minutes left.

Dagenham & Redbridge (3-5-2): Justham, Eleftheriou, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Vilhete, Jones (Smith 65), Khan (Croll 84), Robinson, Balanta (Wilson 84), McCallum.

Subs: Croll, Saunders, Smith, McQueen, Wilson.

Woking (4-2-3-1): Ross, Lofthouse, Ferdinand, Diarra, Hamblin, Cooper, Freeman, Hodges (Robinson 70), Ashford, Leslie (Napa 70), Dalby.

Subs: Evans, Smith, Rumble.