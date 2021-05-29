Dagenham boss McMahon felt his side deserved a win over Wrexham

Published: 4:55 PM May 29, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt his sides performance warranted a victory although they were pegged back in the dying stages for a 1-1 draw with Wrexham.

Forward Paul McCallum put Daggers ahead on 51 minutes, before Wrexham's Paul Rutherford was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle.

Jordan Ponticelli levelled on 90 minutes but it was too little too late as the Red Dragons missed out of the National League play-off places.

“Definitely, our performance from start to finish I thought was terrific, and at the end they were always going to throw caution to the wind because of their situation,” McMahon said.

“We could and should have killed the game off, that is something we’ve got to get better at, we know that anyway.

You may also want to watch:

“I thought the overall performance and energy from the team today (Saturday) was excellent.”

Wrexham went all out attack in the latter stages as they tried to find a way into the top seven and although they equalised it proved to be not enough.

“It’s hard as they just forgot about defending and I think we needed to be a bit more controlled and playing out after the first and second balls as we could have created more opportunities.

“There was perhaps one or two selfish moments when someone could have passed the ball, but as I say overall it was an excellent performance.”

The boss also feels the season as a whole was a massive learning curve as they finished the season as one of the best teams in the division.

“All of it was, the first bit was difficult and hard to go through, and we learnt a lot about the players and what we had to improve on.

“During the season we really evolved and I don’t think as a club we stood still and let the season slip away, we fought to make it a good season and finish as high as we could.

“In that respect it has been a massive learning season for us and hopefully we can come back then pick up where we left off.”