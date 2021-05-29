Dagenham pegged back by Wrexham for a draw on the final day

Published: 2:33 PM May 29, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge were pegged back for a 1-1 draw at home to Wrexham on the final day.

Paul McCallum opened the scoring but his effort was cancelled out by a 90th minute equaliser from Jordan Ponticelli at Victoria Road.

Daggers manager Daryl McMahon made three changes to the side that lost to Chesterfield last weekend with Kenny Clark, Mohammed Sagaf and Angelo Balanta coming in to replace Joey Jones, George Saunders, and Elliott Johnson.

The Red Dragons had a few corners in the opening minutes with Angelo Balanta clearing the danger first time round before Shaun Pearson headed the second over the crossbar.

In the fourth minute the hosts were awarded a free-kick when Matt Robinson was brought down, where Will Wright had his delivery blocked, but then the ball ended up back with the former Colchester United youngster inside the box but he fired over the bar from a tight angle.

The visitors then went close as Reece Hall-Johnson raced down the right wing but his cross ended up whistling just wide of the post.

Dagenham then grew into the contest and started to knock the ball around smoothly, this time Myles Weston beat his man before firing in a cross, which just went beyond the reach of Paul McCallum.

They then had numerous corners and dangerous opportunity as they began to dominate the contest but not finding the finishing touch.

Will Wright soon took aim at the top-right corner, but the ball whistled agonisingly wide, as he cuts inside in the 30th minute.

Not even 10 minutes later Weston switched the ball inside to Robinson, who picked out Balanta where the forward chipped it in for McCallum but his effort was cleared off the line.

Six minutes into the second-half the hosts opened the scoring as Angelo Balanta linked up well with Will Wright whose ball across the box looked as if it had taken a deflection but was tapped home by McCallum for his 17th goal of the season.

In the 56th minute Wrexham substitute Paul Rutherford was shown a red card for lunging into a tackle and bringing down Robinson just outside Dagenham’s box as they looked to break.

Moments later Robinson tried his luck from distance but Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton was equal to his effort.

Saidou Khan took aim at the top left corner from all of 25 yards, and only missed by a matter of inches in the 66th minute of play.

Six minutes left Wrexham forward Jordan Ponticelli looked set to go through on goal looking to level the score but Kenny Clark came to the recue out of nowhere with a beautiful tackle to deny them the chance.

Wrexham went close to an equaliser in the 77th minute as Cameron Green had his effort blocked as they desperately looked to remain in the National League play-off places.

Substitute George Saunders breezed past his man with ease, he charged to the corner of the box, before a low cross intended for McCallum was put behind for a corner.

In the 88th minute Dior Angus' strike from the centre of the box is excellently dealt with by Justham.

Two minutes later the Red Dragons levelled the score as Jordan Ponticelli turned home from close range after the ball was cut back to him on the edge of the six-yard box by Reece Hall-Johnson.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Clark, Reynolds, Weston (Saunders 77), Khan, Sagaf, Robinson, Gordon, Balanta (Wilson 90+2), McCallum (McQueen 86).

Unused subs: Eleftheriou, Smith.

Wrexham: Lainton, Kelleher (Angus 62), Pearson, Vassell, Hall-Johnson, Young, Horsfield (Rutherford 46), Davies, Green, Omotayo (Jarvis 62), Ponticelli.

Unused subs: Dibble, French.