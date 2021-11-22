Two minute spell proved costly in Yeovil loss says Daggers boss McMahon

Two minute spell proved costly for Dagenham & Redbridge insists manager Daryl McMahon in 1-0 defeat to Yeovil Town.

A Paul McCallum own goal was the only one to separate the two sides, with the 10-men of the Daggers unable to find an equaliser.

Yeovil took the lead on the stroke of half time just moments later, with Paul McCallum heading into his own goal.

It went from bad to worse for the Daggers moments later, after Elliott Johnson was dismissed for a late challenge.

“Disappointed we lost, I think we had two minute spell at the end of the first-half that has cost us the game, first-half was pretty scrappy from both teams,” McMahon said.

“It wasn’t a great game of football. Limited chances for both teams. I thought second-half we were outstanding, I thought we showed real courage and spirit, what we expect to see from our team but that two minute spell at the end of the first-half killed us.”

The boss knows his side must find a way to start nabbing draws in those sort of matches.

“It becomes difficult, we’ve lost five games this year 1-0, we’ve got to find a way to draw. Nearly all of the goals have come from set-pieces. It’s that little bit of professionalism.

“In those last two minutes do your job properly, get to half-time 0-0, 11 v 11 still then I feel we’d go on to win the game.

“Those two minutes changed the complexion of the game and then it becomes an uphill task with 10 v 11.

“I thought we dealt with that and created some good chances second-half. We know this team has got character we’ve seen that over the season.”

McMahon refused to comment on the red card but did reveal Dean Rance and Mauro Vilhete were brought off after being booked as a precaution.

“I’ve got to see it again, I don’t want to jump the gun and comment on it, but too many of our players got booked and none of theirs did, especially in that first-half.

“He (Dean Rance) was on a yellow card, same reason Mauro came off. It was one of those days that if something could go wrong, it would have so we were trying to protect ourselves.”