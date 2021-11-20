McCallum own goal proved costly for 10 men Daggers

A Paul McCallum own goal was the only one to separate the two sides, with the 10-men of the Daggers unable to find an equaliser.

The first bit of action was a penalty appeal for the visitors, after Callum Reynolds went shoulder-to-shoulder with Charlie Wakefield before Elliot Justham gathered the ball as the appeals were waved away.

The Daggers nearly went ahead a few minutes later, with a Sam Ling cross being headed just wide of the Yeovil goal by Glovers defender Luke Wilkinson.

Justham made two superb back-to-back saves, denying Wakefield and Tom Knowles within quick succession.

Reynolds had one of the best chances for the Daggers, leaping the highest at a corner but the defender could only head into the arms of Grant Smith in the Yeovil goal.

Justham rushed off of his line again, this time to deny Matt Worthington from putting the visitors ahead.

Yeovil did eventually take the lead on the stroke of half time just moments later, with Paul McCallum heading into his own goal.

It went from bad to worse for the Daggers moments later, after Elliott Johnson was dismissed for a late challenge.

The Daggers took control of the second half from the get-go, with substitute Myles Weston’s deflected shot winning a corner for the home side.

Matt Robinson then gathered the ball from a Yeovil corner, beating his man before switching to Weston, who found the former with a cross, but it was straight into the arms of Smith.

Elliot Justham kept the Daggers in it after Tom Knowles picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area, but the ‘keeper made a brilliant reaction save to deny the Yeovil midfielder.

The two substitutes linked up next, with George Saunders and Myles Weston doing well to create a crossing opportunity which Paul McCallum couldn’t get a full connection on.

Dagenham should have levelled the scoring after a corner found McCallum, whose header was headed for the top corner if it wasn’t for Josh Staunton’s goal-line clearance.

Myles Weston came close less than a minute later, driving the ball past Jordan Barnett and towards the by-line before striking into the hands of Smith.

The last real chance fell to George Saunders, who cut in on his right foot before unleashing a vigorous effort goal-bound which took a slight deflection off of Dale Gorman.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Reynolds, Clark, Johnson, Ling, Rance (Weston, 46’), Sagaf, Robinson, Vilhete (Saunders, 56’), McCallum, Balanta.

Unused Subs: Lawlor, Scott, Akanbi