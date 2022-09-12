Dagenham deliver impressive win over Wanstead in league opener

Dagenham began the new Counties One Essex season with an impressive performance in a 47-20 win over Wanstead.

Although football at all levels was postponed on Saturday following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, rugby and cricket continued.

And the D's made a fast start to the game and were rewarded with a penalty try after sustained pressure on the Wanstead line.

The home side quickly added to their score after a great break from back-row forward Brad Rettigan put Jermaine Darkwa under the posts, but Wanstead hit back with a couple of penalties to make it 14-6.

Dagenham's Frankie Neale lines up a kick - Credit: DRFC

Frankie Neale replied with a penalty for Dagenham, before tries from man of the match Tommy Cameron and number eight Mitch Sinfield gave them a commanding lead at the interval.

The second half began in similar fashion with Joe Daniels scoring after a break along the touchline.

Dagenham's momentum was halted soon after as they were reduced to 13 men by a pair of yellow cards in quick succession.

Despite some resolute defending, Wanstead were eventually able to capitalise on their numerical superiority and run in a pair of tries.

Dagenham prepare for a scrum against Wanstead - Credit: DRFC

Neale slotted another penalty for Dagenham, though, and they finished the match with a great try as a Josh Cook kick was recovered by centre Billy Driver, who offloaded to Reece Barney to score.

Dagenham will look to make it back-to-back wins when they visit Old Cooperians, who had a derby win at Upminster in their first fixture, this weekend.

The second XV were also celebrating after claiming a 46-34 win over their Wanstead counterparts, with Bryce Manning named their man of the match.

Results: Braintree 13 Mavericks 10; Campion 19 East London 7; Dagenham 47 Wanstead 20; Epping Upper Clapton 38 Romford & Gidea Park 7; Upminster 9 Old Cooperians 27.

Fixtures, September 17: East London v South Woodham Ferrers, Harlow v Braintree, Mavericks v Epping Upper Clapton, Old Cooperians v Dagenham, Romford & GP v Upminster, Wanstead v Campion.