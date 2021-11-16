Paul McCallum back in contention for Daggers home clashes

Dagenham and Redbridge FC are set to welcome back striker Paul McCallum following his five-game suspension, although he faces stiff competition to regain his place.

Daggers will host Yeovil Town on Saturday before then also welcoming Eastleigh to Victoria Road on Tuesday evening.

McCallum will be back available for selection, but Angelo Balanta and Ibby Akanbi put in superb displays in the 4-1 victory over Maidenhead United on the weekend.

Boss Daryl McMahon will, however, be without a number of key figures still, including forward Josh Walker.

“Josh is going to be out for a while, he has had a scan and he’s got an injury to his groin. Scott Wilson is out. Joey Jones picked out a knock," McMahon said.

“Elliot Johnson is out, so we’re down some players, but it gives an opportunity for someone else to step in and perform.

“We know we’ve got a small squad, but it’s a strong squad.”

Striker Junior Morias recently joined from King’s Lynn Town to bolster the options among the squad for an undisclosed fee.

Morias began his career in the Fulham youth setup before making his professional debut for Wycombe Wanderers in 2012. His time at Wycombe included loan spells at Hendon and Boreham Wood.

Ne2 King's Lynn Town signing Junior Morais in action during an impressive debut against MK Dons - Credit: Ian Burt

Following his release from Wycombe, Junior signed on a permanent deal for Boreham Wood, where he scored the winning goal in 2015’s Conference South play-off final.

Spells at Whitehawk, St Albans City, Peterborough, and Northampton followed, before Junior made the journey north of the border to join Scottish side St Mirren.

From there, Morias returned to Boreham Wood on loan in January of this year.

Since departing St Mirren, Morias joined King’s Lynn Town, and has played seven times in the Vanarama National League this season, scoring one goal.

Junior has registered 54 goals in 260 appearances during his career.

“He’s a bundle of energy, he’s a goal scorer, he’s different to what we have," McMahon said. "He’ll add something to the squad and that frontline when everyone is back as he’s different.

“More importantly he’s a player that is hungry, he’s a winner, and we feel he will give us a lot of energy in that area of the pitch.”