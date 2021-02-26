News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham boss McMahon wants his side to maintain recent levels on trip to Yeovil

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM February 26, 2021   
Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon wants his side to maintain the recent levels they’ve set when they face Yeovil Town this weekend. 

Daggers will make the trip away to Huish Park on Saturday as they look to build on strong performances against both Bromley and Sutton United. 

McMahon’s men currently sit 18th in the National League but have started to turn their form around in recent weeks while their opponents sit just a few spots above in 16th. 

“It’s football we have to get on with it, we have to maintain this level, as that is the level that we have now set,” McMahon said. 

“In the last two weeks, take the results out, and they have all been good performances. We now want to see them regularly as if we can produce that then we will regularly win games of football. 

“We can’t go away from what we’ve done in the last two games.” 

Yeovil Town boost former Dagenham strikers Rhys Murphy and Joe Quigley in their squad.

