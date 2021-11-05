Dagenham youngster bids to become motorcross champion

Dagenham youngster William Murphy continues to rise up through the ranks in motorcross as he bids to challenge to become the national champion.

The 13-year-old, who broke his leg while taking a corner in training last year, has now stepped up to 85cc big wheel class from small wheel.

In his first season at his new level he won his first national motorcross race against the series leader, who is two years older than him, and has since followed that up with two more wins to take his tally up to three wins.

Murphy, who attends Brittons Academy, has also had numerous podium finishes and has been chosen for the Northern Challenge Team event for M18 where he will face the best riders in the country in Doncaster.

The youngster was also chosen to race in the Compass Cup team event for Kensworth Schoolboys motocross club at Culham Park where he finished second.

Murphy was crowned champion at the Kensworth Championship tournament at Weedon MX thanks to three race wins.