Basketball: Dagenham youngster in England call-up

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 June 2019

Dagenham's Sampson Onuoha has been picked for the England under-14s basketball squad

Dagenham schoolboy Sampson Onuoha has been picked to represent the England under-14 basketball team.

The 13-year-old, who attends Southend High School for Boys, stands six foot two inches tall, with a wingspan of six foot seven.

Onuoha plays as small forward or centre for local club RDF Barking in the National Junior League and said: "I'm really excited for the opportunity to represent England in Copenhagen later in June.

"It will be a great experience to play against the top teams and countries in Europe.

"I thank all the coaches that has made this possible. This has been one of my many goals and I hope to represent England more and, hopefully, one day Great Britain."

Onuoha will be participating in the Copenhagen Invitational tournament (June 20-23), recognised internationally by FIBA Europe as one of the youth tournaments benefiting development of national team players, coaches and referees.

